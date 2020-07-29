SEBRING — Residents in Sebring who visit Walmart or who live down Schumacher Road will have to find a different way to reach U.S. 27 next week.
Highlands County Road and Bridge Department will close Schumacher Road in Sebring at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, with plans to have milling and resurfacing on the section from Corvette Avenue to U.S. 27 done by 8 p.m. that day.
Anyone who uses the road between U.S. 27 and Corvette Avenue will find eastbound lanes closed, with traffic allowed in the westbound lanes only.
Workers will mark traffic detours, sending eastbound traffic south onto Corvette Avenue, then east onto New Life Way, which is the next signalized intersection on U.S. 27 south of Schumacher Road.
Motorists on Seattle Avenue trying to reach U.S. 27 will be directed out to Entrance Road/Alaska Street by the Marathon gas station.
From there, they can turn right onto the southbound lanes or get into the left-hand southbound lanes to make a U-turn onto northbound U.S. 27 at the intersection.
Traffic volume is expected to increase on these detours, and motorists are advised to use caution throughout the two U.S. 27 traffic nodes at Schumacher/Sebring Parkway and at New Life Way/Bayview.
In recent years, road crews also had to replace a drainage culvert in that section of road when it started to collapse and leave big dips in the road.
Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green said that culvert is holding, and there have been no further problems with the road sinking.
Also starting on Monday, crews will work to mill then resurface Schumacher Road from Corvette Avenue west to Ortega Street, the southern entrance to the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District.
All work is expected to be complete on or by Friday, Aug. 7.
Motorists should slow down, expect temporary lane closures and heed traffic control devices, including flagmen.
If at all possible, motorists should avoid the area entirely.
Green said county road crews have it on their schedule in November to do the same milling and resurfacing on Hammock Road.
Resurfacing will not include any widening or turn lanes on those roads, but some widening work will accompany resurfacing in coming years on Heron Road, Stryker Road and Kenilworth Drive out to Haywood Taylor Boulevard.
The curved section as Kenilworth Boulevard nears the Sebring Regional Airport and Sebring International Raceway will require some de-mucking to improve the road base.