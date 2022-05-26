SEBRING — Apparently, Steven Michael Sciacca can’t stop contacting the woman he’s been accused of abusing for years.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada issued an arrest warrant Monday for Sciacca for breaking his pretrial agreement that he would not contact the woman who had moved to Highlands County to avoid him.
The diversion agreement was reached in March after Estrada declared a mistrial in Sciacca’s trial for aggravated stalking and violating a protective injunction.
Prosecutor Norda Swaby informed Estrada that another police department in Florida had caught Sciacca texting his victim once again.
“Mr. Sciacca has been texting (the victim) about this case and other matters,” Swaby said as she handed Estrada copies of the texts. “Not only has he violated the state’s diversion agreement where he is to refrain from … contacting her, he has also violated the provision that he not break any law.”
Not only that, but Sciacca was not in court as required; Swaby declared Sciacca on the run.
Court records show the Broward County native has a history of beating and harassing the same woman, who had his child.
Sciacca, who once told police he has a ninth grade education, was arrested on domestic violence charges in Broward County at least twice, court records show.
On Aug. 8, 2011, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Sciacco with domestic aggravated assault with great bodily harm. He was released on $20,000 pre-trial bond, placed on house arrest, and was ordered to have no contact with his victim.
On Oct. 11, 2011, Broward deputies again arrested Sciacco for battery.
In June 2014, Coral Springs Police arrested Sciacca and charged him with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. He was released on $5,000 bond with an order not to contact his victim.
On Oct. 23, 2014, Hollywood Police Department prosecutors arrested Sciacca on a battery charge.
Sciacca was sentenced to 55 months in prison in December 2014.
According to the Highlands County prosecutor arrest information filed, Sciacca stalked and harassed his unidentified victim between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21, 2019. To protect the victim, the details of the arrest are locked from public view.
During his trial, his victim twice alluded to the Broward County events, which led Estrada to declare a mistrial on Feb. 10. That’s when the state agreed to put Sciacca on a felony diversion track.
Once he’s arrested, prosecutors can file charges again.
Sciacca’s lawyer, Pete Brewer, told Estrada on Monday that he also had not heard from his client.
“We can set a trial date and put us back at square one with this case,” Brewer told Estrada.
With that, the judge ordered Sciacca’s arrest.