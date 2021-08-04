Science rules over a lecture
In Michael Reagan’s indigestible column of July 23rd, he interviews his own son, an expert on nothing. He complains about media “fear mongering” over COVID-19. Government response to the crisis is dismissed as “unpredictable craziness.” He compares mask wearing to torture.
The son of Ronald Reagan, by his first marriage, Michael Reagan was expelled from a Catholic high school. In business, Michael Reagan solicited investors for something called The Reagan Group. Investors filed suit and in 2015 a California judge ordered Michael Reagan and the Reagan Group to repay $660,000 to investors. In short, Michael Reagan is a con man who makes his living off his father’s name.
For years Reagan railed against the concept of global warming, claiming that liberals dreamed it up. Today, there are people in his home state of California whose homes burned after drought and wildfires resulting from global warming. Perhaps Michael could meet those people and apologize for opposing any effort to slow the process of global warming.
This horrible column has “unvaccinated” in the title, and Reagan goes on to brag that his son and grandchildren are unvaccinated and will remain so.
In Michael Reagan’s fact-free world, vaccines are “potentially unsafe.” If so, those who get vaccinated are taking risks to protect others. Perhaps conservative columnists should thank them for shouldering the risk.
Reagan says that there are “sensible scientific reasons” for not getting vaccinated. I don’t need a con man who was expelled from high school lecturing me on science. We have better sources.
Dale Gillis
Sebring