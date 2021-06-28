SEBRING — The popular Bird Scooter has given people shopping in Sebring’s downtown area a quicker way to visit shops, using the electric-motor two-wheeled vehicles to get them around faster than their feet can take them.
“They are a really small compact scooter, think of a little child’s Razor scooter, but motorized and a little bit more substantial wheels and things like that,” Fleet Manager Dan Andrews of Legacy Bicycles said.
There have been some, however, who haven’t used them properly. Andrews said a handful of the scooters have “walked off.”
About seven users took vehicles out of Community Redevelopment Agency District and never returned them.
“They’re no good outside downtown,” Andrews said.
That hasn’t stopped some people from trying to make the public transit option a personal one, he said, even though the scooters start beeping loudly once outside the CRA district, and will shut down, a failsafe feature of the computer module that runs and charges them.
So far, two were recovered, from Lorida and Avon Park, Andrews said. Another was recovered by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after Dan Feathers, who assists Andrews in managing the fleet, tracked a missing one to an address off State Road 60, west of Lake Wales.
Officials with the Polk County Sheriff said they found the black Bird Scooter and talked with a 50-year-old man at the address, who said he’d bought it off an unknown man at a convenience store for $50. He had taken apart the electric module on the handle bars, Polk Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies there recovered the scooter and informed the Sebring Police Department, which had the original theft report.
The remaining three scooters ended up on the bottom of Lake Jackson, no longer usable.
Any permanently disabled scooter is a $1,200 loss, Andrews said. It’s something Bird Scooter’s insurance company will cover, it’s still a loss to the 75-vehicle fleet that serves downtown Sebring.
There also have been problems with a few users using the scooters to do back-tire burnouts on sidewalks and streets, Andrews said, but for the most part, everyone using them is being courteous, conscientious and legal.
The Sebring City Council unanimously approved a proposal in early February to have a fleet of electric rental scooters in the CRA district and posted a few locations on Lakeview Drive. Bird Scooters has rental programs in Tampa and South Florida and in big cities all over the United States, and is now pushing to get into smaller communities.
In the long run, it’s hoped the scooters may help solve some perceived parking issues and offer a mass transit option within the district.
Andrews, assisted by Dan Feathers, who helps him manage the fleet, collects scooters each night and stages them on the streets each morning. Feathers provided the Highlands News-Sun with a map of the geo-fence that limits where the scooters can go [See graphic]. Andrews can also set the hours of use.
Each scooter — basically a motorized skateboard with bigger tires, handlebars and a battery-pack for a 20-mile ride, rents by the minute and can go up to 15 mph. PocketLint.com published step-by-step instructions in January 2020 on renting the popular transports. First, the user downloads a mobile app and receives a unique QR code (matrix barcode) to scan into the scooter to start the rental period. You also have to create a login and enter a method of payment.
PocketLint.com states a map in the app will show you any nearby e-scooters. When you find one, tap its button to unlock it, and use your phone — via the app — to snap a photo of the scooter’s QR code. You might also have to scan your driver’s license for the first rental.
Stand on it, kick off three times, then push the throttle button to start it up, PocketLint.com said. Squeeze with your right hand to accelerate and brake with your left. When you stop, park by a bike rack and don’t block public pathways.
When you’re done, open the app and tap the button to lock the scooter. The app will then show you how much the ride time costs.
Of course, those who took a scooter way outside the CRA district and way past their appointed ride time may find it costs them a whole lot more.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Marc Valero contributed to this report.