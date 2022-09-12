Georgia Southern Nebraska Football

Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks off the field after the team’s loss to Georgia Southern during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb.

 NOAH RIFFE/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR VIA AP

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday, the situation so dire in the once-proud football program that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach’s contract buyout would have been cut in half.

The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home Saturday night, and the student section chanted “Fire Frost” at the end of the game.

