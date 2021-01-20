Boy Scouts in Highlands County are preparing for their annual Scouting for Food event, when they will collect nonperishable food items from the community for local pantries.
The drive is set to begin on Jan. 23, with Scouts distributing door hangers that detail the items needed in homes throughout the county. Starting Feb. 6, Scouts will return to those houses to collect bags filled with food left out for them. Jeremy Twachtman, the professional coordinator of the drive, said he believes this year’s drive could be their largest yet.
“The objective is ultimately to collect as much food as possible,” Twachtman said. “We have over 10,000 Scouts, so if every Scout collects 10 pounds, we’d have 100,000 pounds. We want to see an increase over last year.”
Last year’s drive amassed over 35,000 pounds of food for organizations like Feeding Tampa Bay along with smaller pantries. This success came just in time, as the 2020 drive took place only weeks before officials identified COVID-19 in the United States. The subsequent economic recession created an environment where food pantries face unprecedented demand.
According to Twachtman, Scouting for Food is a keystone of the Scouting experience, and he remembers taking part in the project as a youth.
“Scouting for Food was a big part of my experience as a boy in Scouting,” Twachtman said. “If you asked me what stood out in my Scouting tenure, I’d tell you Pinewood Derby, summer camp and Scouting for Food. I participated every year.”
Scouting professionals informed participants that, while this year’s drive will be critical, safety remains of paramount importance during the ongoing pandemic. To mitigate any risk, masks will be worn throughout the project, and Scouts will maintain proper distancing when interfacing with the public.
Deborah Barber, a volunteer with Troop 156 and Pack 156 in Avon Park, said her units are proud to participate in the drive as an annual tradition.
“Most of these boys are well aware of the impact on the local economy,” Barber said. “There’s not a lot of financial means that can be leaned on out here. The boys have a good handle on wanting to do for others who suffer in those situations.”
She explained that economic hardship and food insecurity are present within the community they serve, and the youth should be proud of anything they can do to give back. Even before the pandemic, Highlands County had a food insecurity rate of 15.6%, according to Feeding America.
“More than anything else, I hope they learn that no matter how much or little we have, there’s always something we can give back,” Barber said.
To coordinate donations to the food drive or to learn more about Scouting in Highlands County, contact Scouting’s local district office at 863-449-7294.