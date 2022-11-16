SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum held a celebration party, open to the public, to honor the birthday of the United States Marines, on Saturday, Nov. 12.
“The 247th birthday of the US Marines was actually on Nov. 10, but the celebration was delayed a few days due to Hurricane Nicole,” said Fred Carino, curator of the Sea Services Museum.
“We’ll have the youngest and the oldest Marine in attendance cut the cake with the ceremonial sword.”
Keith Braden was the youngest; Bill Schroeder was the oldest.
Braden was in the US Marines from 1972-1978. “I spent a year at Quantico and two years at Roosevelt Road in Puerto Rico at the U.S. Naval Station. They flew short drones over the Atlantic. My job was security transport and maintenance for the Navy nuclear weapons. I tell people that I kept the Navy from blowing itself up!”
Harry Ressler, US Air Force, was at the event. “I was the photography processor and was at Oxnard, Langley Air Force Base and also in Udorn, Thailand.”
“During the Doolittle raid on Tokyo, the Mitchell Bomber B-25 flew off the carrier Hornet back in 1942 and next went to China,” said Braden. This was the first action against the Pacific.
“My dad was in the Army Air Corps”, continued Braden. “Did you know that 225,000 acres of Highlands County made up Hendricks’s Field? The B-17 Bombers and B-24 Liberators were here. Where the museum stands now was the enlisted men’s housing during WWII. The pilots and crew trained right here.”
Nancy Dunn attended with her brother Clyde Nairn. “My husband was a Marine in Vietnam. We always did a lot of celebrating the Marine’s birthday, even more than our own. Once a Marine, always a Marine.”
Nairn was in US Army. “My dad was in the Navy during WWII. I have two brothers who were in the US Air Force. We are definitely a military family.”
Guests toured the museum which is rich in history and is quite fascinating. I would encourage everyone to visit when you have the time. Planes, ships, flags, uniforms, weapons and hats are just a few of the things on exhibit. There are many interesting and informative displays and even a military library.
Dick Barney was in the U.S. Army in Korea. “I was a POW for three years. I’m here to help support this country and hope the schools teach the young people about our country’s military history.”
“My son-in-law is a career U.S. Marine,” said Nancy Fassler. “He had the privilege of serving the Bush Sr. administration. One year I went to the Rose Gardens to see the presidential helicopters land. It was a truly memorable occasion to see President Bush Sr. emerge from the helicopter.”
Cheryl McCullough and friends Joyce Boivin and Benny Dunkin attended the event. Cheryl and Benny both served in the U.S. Navy.
“I was the Communications Officer in Newport, Rhode Island, for four years,” said McCullough. “I left at the rank of Lieutenant.”
Dunkin was a SeaBee in the Navy. “I did construction and repairs building early warning systems on the east coast. I was at Quonset and at Davidsville, Rhode Island.”
Many people attended and enjoyed some of the birthday cake with scoops of vanilla ice cream.
“The Museum will hold its 25th anniversary celebration on Memorial Day in 2023. While we recognize and honor all branches of the military, our focus is on the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard,” said Carino.
The Military Sea Services Museum is located at the corner of Kenilworth Boulevard and Roseland Avenue in Sebring.