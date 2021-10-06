SEBRING — On two Fridays in September several members showed up early to do some of the heavy lifting on the Military Sea Services Museum exterior maintenance. It was all Glen West’s idea to draft two of the newest members, Steve Albert and Gil Uribe, into some very hot and sweaty work. They got right into painting the north wall fascia boards, window trim, porch and the large masonry sign.
Meanwhile, Mike Borders was let loose with a 2,000-psi pressure washer and blasted mold, fungus and and all manner of crud from the walls, sidewalks and signs. He appeared to be having way too much fun. While this was going on Chris Carino and Micah Marsh were busy mounting new wheels on the concrete simulated gun carriage that holds the 1640 cast iron British Admiralty cannon and securing the stack of real 12-pound cannon balls on the base for the display.
Juan Ramirez also pitched in with painting and other projects as well. Glen West proved experience counts as he meticulously painted the white front porch free-handed including around the two bosun’s anchors atop the porch pillars.
For the first work day Fred Carino provided Dunkin’ Donuts and on the second work day, John Cecil brought in some dynamite Subway sandwiches, which were consumed in silence by the pretty tired crew. A big THANK YOU goes out to these energetic folk for improving the look of our building and sharing just a few war stories.
Navy Birthday Ice Cream Social
The Military Sea Services Museum will host an Ice Cream Social to celebrate the 245th birthday of the U.S. Navy on Wednesday, Oct. 13. A large sheet cake and ice cream will be served free to the public starting at noon. The museum celebrates the birthdays of each of the Armed Forces. The museum is at 1402 Roseland Ave. one mile east of Sebring High School on Kenilworth Boulevard. Admission is always free. The Military Sea Services Museum, “Where history comes alive!”