HSN-turtle061120g.jpg

Sea turtle hatchlings.

 FISH & WILDLIFE FOUNDATION OF FLORIDA

MELBOURNE, Fla. — As the sun rises on sea turtle nests across the Space Coast, biologists see new rays of hope.

Many feared for the future of Florida’s three most prominent types of endangered sea turtles — greens, loggers and leatherbacks — but this year evidence suggests they are rebounding.

Recommended for you