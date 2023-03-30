SEBRING — A man who left a passenger lying on the ground after a crash two years ago was back in court this week for allegedly breaking his probation agreement.

Shawn Michele Seagro, 31, was convicted of DUI, DUI with serious bodily injury to another and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to 364 days in the county jail and five years’ probation. He was also ordered to pay the injured passenger $12,000.

