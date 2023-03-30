SEBRING — A man who left a passenger lying on the ground after a crash two years ago was back in court this week for allegedly breaking his probation agreement.
Shawn Michele Seagro, 31, was convicted of DUI, DUI with serious bodily injury to another and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to 364 days in the county jail and five years’ probation. He was also ordered to pay the injured passenger $12,000.
Violated probation agreement?
Seagro, however, allegedly broke two aspects of his probation agreement, according to Department of Corrections Officer Daniel Benajan charged with handling his case. The warrant for his violation of probation arrest says Seagro failed to show up for a urinalysis to check for drugs and alcohol on Feb. 2. He was also hit with failing to show up at the probation office that same day.
Deputies arrested Seagro on March 16. The next step is a pre-trial hearing in April. Seagro can choose to request an evidentiary hearing before a judge or plead no contest to the VOP accusations.
Punishment can take several forms
If found guilty of the VOP, punishment can take several forms: house arrest, lengthening his probation, or maintaining his agreement but adding fines and court costs.
Seagro’s accident occurred April 22, 2021 at the intersection of Circle Park Drive and North Commerce Avenue in Sebring. A Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy responded and saw a silver Mitsubishi crashed against a tree. He saw a man laying on the ground next to the vehicle.
The passenger, who suffered a broken femur, told the deputy that Seagro had been the driver at the time of the crash, but was in too much pain to provide more information. EMTs flew the passenger to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Injured driver limps away
After the crash, Seagro grabbed his stomach and started limping from the scene. A witness told a sheriff’s deputy that he asked Seagro if he should call 911. He said Seagro answered, “No.” Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Ritenour pulled up and ordered Seagro to halt, but Seagro limped/ran down the street and entered a house.
The occupants of the house let Ritenour in when he knocked on the door. He discovered a bleeding Seagro acting as if he was asleep in a back bedroom. He was later charged with driving on suspended license, DUI and DUI with serious bodily injury.
Nicholas Steven Fox also in court TuesdaySeagro is not the only DUI defendant in court Tuesday who allegedly broke his probation agreement.
Nicholas Steven Fox, convicted of vehicular homicide in 2014, allegedly broke his probation agreement, but apparently on a more serious level.
Fox, convicted in March 2014 of vehicular homicide in the death of Sebring resident Peggy Sue Roaf, was released last April after spending eight years in state prison.
After his release from prison, Fox was put on five years’ probation.
The probation agreement required Fox to report to a probation officer, remain in drug/alcohol treatment, pay drug testing fees, complete a DUI driving class, and obtain permission before changing his address. Fox did none of these things, according to Highlands prosecutors, who in December 2022 charged Fox with violating his probation.
He has pleaded not guilty to violating his probation. His next court date is April 25.