SEBRING — Sebring International Raceway may not quite be home for Sean Creech and the gang at Sean Creech Motorsport, but it’s not too far from the team’s base of Jupiter.
“It’s not bad,” Creech said. “We can’t sleep in our beds but it’s still close.”
For a team owner having the first two races of the IMSA season in your home state is definitely nice — it keeps the travel down and is held over a pair of tracks you’re familiar with. It doesn’t hurt when you’ve had success over those two tracks, either. Sean Creech Motorsport is the defending LMP3 champion in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and has placed second in the Rolex 24 At Daytona the past three years.
Creech said last year’s win at Sebring was a huge boost for the team. But racing can be a cruel mistress and despite the second-place finish at this year’s Rolex 24, the team probably deserved better.
“It’s a big letdown but it wasn’t anything anybody did or anything we can control,” Creech said. “It’s the highs and lows like it always is in racing. We had a really good run and I mean we were on pole fastest race lap and led the most laps of the race.”
But an exhaust issue melted the wheel speed sensor wiring and did some other damage to the car, resulting in the car going back to the garage. But some solid work by the SCM crew got the team’s No. 33 SCM Exelixis/Focal One/Jerich International Ligier JS P320 back on the track quickly and the team was able to collect second-place points.
Creech said 12 hours over Sebring International Raceway is just as hard on your car as 24 hours over a typical track but he was happy with the results of a recent test at SIR, although he knows the track conditions are likely to be a bit different come race day.
“The track’s different every time you come back,” he said. “But we’re right where we want to be right now.”
The team returned full-season drivers João Barbosa and Lance Willsey for the 2023 season, giving the team a solid, experienced line-up that works well together.
Creech has been involved with motorsports for nearly 35 years and Sebring is one of his favorite races.
“I guess I’ve started coming here somewhere around the late 70s and racing since the mid 80s,” he said. “It’s awesome. It’s calmed down quite a bit over the years but I still have a blast out there.”
This year’s LMP3 class is once again filled with high quality teams and Creech said it will take a bit of racing luck to repeat at Sebring this year.
Creech became involved with racing due to a love of the sport but now has the responsibilities of being a team owner. Still he’s determined to not let the ownership duties take away from why he got started in the sport.
“I still have a lot of fun with it,” he said. “I like working on cars, but I haven’t been able to do a lot of that this past year because I hurt my shoulder last April. But now it’s getting better, so I help in the shop, I help run here, but I don’t jump over the wall and run around like a kid.”