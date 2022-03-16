In the sportscar world, Sean Creech Motorsports driver Joao Barbosa has basically done it all. A four-time Rolex 24 At Daytona winner, Barbosa also has victories at Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta, among other tracks, and has stood on the podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. But one thing he hasn’t seen the past couple of years are the full-capacity crowds that IMSA — and Sebring in particular — is known for.
“It’s not really the same thing in the paddock without the fans,” Barbosa said. “As a driver you actually feel pretty lonely because we’re wanting to put on a great show for the fans.”
He said the Rolex 24 At Daytona felt like a “normal” race again, although a normal race at Daytona for Barbosa includes a podium finish, which he and his Sean Creech Motorsports teammates brought home when they finished second in the LMP3 class in the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsports Exelixis Ligier JS P320.
“We wanted one more step,” Sean Creech said after the race. “We’ve finished second to Bill Riley two years in a row. He’s a great guy and a great competitor, but we really wanted to get that win. We had a couple of mistakes that set us back, but that’s how it goes. Neither Seb (Sebastian Priaulx) nor Malthe (Jakobsen) had ever been in a multi-class endurance race and they both did great; they didn’t put a wheel wrong. Lance (Willsey) and Joao were solid as usual, but the racing gods just didn’t lean our way. We’ll head to Sebring to go for the win and come back here next year to tackle this one again.”
It will be Jakobsen, Willsey and Barbosa at Sebring; two wily veterans and the 18-year-old Jakobsen, who Barbosa believes has a bright future in the sport.
“He has huge potential and a lot of talent,” Barbosa said. “We’re just having an informal conversation but you could see him soaking everything in.”
Barbosa said the Sean Creech Motorsports squad did an amazing job putting the car together for Daytona and he had plenty of confidence they would do so for Sebring, which is essentially the home track for the Jupiter, Florida-based team. It also helps that Barbosa has always liked racing at Sebring International Raceway.
“It’s definitely one of my favorite sites and one of the more challenging races,” he said. “The challenge of racing at Sebring, the iconic track with ‘respect the bumps,’ and you really do have to respect the bumps, because that’s what makes that track special and very different to any other track in the world. So it’s definitely a challenging race, but one of my favorite races, for sure.”
Willsey agreed the SCM team was fantastic at Daytona.
“When all you do for 24 hours is fuel and tires, good things are going to happen,” he said after the race. “I can’t say enough about the job that the crew did, the car ran perfectly for 24 flat out hours. We pushed this car hard, and here we are. Huge thanks to our partners, Alta Equipment and Focal One for the support.”
There are race fans and then there are Sebring race fans and Barbosa definitely knows the difference between the two.
“I’m just really looking forward to go to Sebring and to see all the fans,” he said. “In fact, I’m sure it’s gonna be very, very busy. I can’t wait for that smell of barbecue going on, especially during the night. It’s always a fun experience and I’m looking forward to seeing all those crazy fans out there.”