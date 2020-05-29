SEBRING — Brendon Carrion, 17, has been missing since about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Highlands County sheriff’s deputies, his friends and family are looking for help as to his whereabouts.
He went missing from his residence on Dolphin Drive in Sebring. Carrion is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown curly hair with red ends.
According to HCSO officials, Carrion is thought to be a runaway. However, HCSO is considering that the young man has had help avoiding being found.
“We are concerned that someone is helping him hide,” officials said. “We take a dim view of that. We will arrest you for a felony.”
Carrion’s face has been shared on social media platforms in efforts to have more people looking for him.
If anyone has any information regarding Carrion’s whereabouts, call HCSO at 863-402-7200 or emailing detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can also be left on the HCSO smartphone app.