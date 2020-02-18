SEBRING — It has been four weeks since Margaret “Helen” Becker’s husband Fred, or anyone for that matter, has seen her. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has officially called off the search for the 81-year-old woman who disappeared on Jan. 17.
Sheri (Becker) Unger has been acting as the spokesperson for the family and traveled from Ohio to be with her father. When she was forced to go back to work, her husband came down. Other relatives will come down to be with Fred during this upsetting time. Fred admitted he does not like to be alone with just his dog.
“We are very disappointed that we don’t have closure,” Unger said. “We wish she was with us or at least had proof that she was deceased.”
Unger also said that her father keeps saying,” I don’t know what I am going to do without her. I miss that gal.” Unger said her dad seems to think he will wake up and this will have been a nightmare.
Those are not the only questions family members are asking.
The HCSO and other law enforcement agencies have been looking for her since she was last seen at Publix where she bought bananas at 6:17 p.m. No one has reported seeing her until she was seen at 7:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 17 , unbeknownst to law enforcement until Jan. 31. There were 77 minutes in between the visits to CVS and Publix they could not accommodate for. After the cell phone was recovered, they determined she was somewhere stationary.
The investigation led HCSO to the Avon Park Air Force Range, where investigators learned a guard at the gate saw Helen drive through the gate. The guard working the entrance gate was able to identify Helen and the clothing she had on. HCSO officials verified the guard, an employee of Avon Park Correctional Institution, did not report the incident, and that the agency had to approach the range officials.
HCSO and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission searched the 106,000-acre area of the range. The truck that Becker was driving when she disappeared, a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado, was found about 2 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the Kissimmee River some 30 feet from the boat ramp in water that was 15-30 feet deep.
Law enforcement found a shoe they verified was Helen’s via store video. After taking Fred’s personal computer, it was soon returned to him by HCSO. Helen’s phone was found and its contests examined. Unger said she couldn’t believe it was still working after it was dried and charged.
Unger and her father wanted to know why she wasn’t stopped at the gate and when she did not stop, why was her presence there not reported.
After verifying the guards at the gate are employed by APCI, the Highlands News-Sun reached out to APCI and Department of Corrections for an official comment. There has been no response.
Unger turned to Congressman Greg Stuebe and opened a case file with his office to get answers. Stuebe’s office replied to Unger saying that the case would have to go to Florida Senator Senator Ben Albritton. Stuebe’s office offered to forward the case information to Albritton’s office.
“We want to know what the responsibilities of the guard is at the entrance,” Unger said. “What is the procedure if someone does not stop at the gate? Is there a procedure to prevent this from happening in the future?”
Fred said he does not know what the future holds and where he will go from here.
“I will go to Ohio for a little, maybe for the summer,” he said. “It just depends on the situation.”
Fred is concerned about the amount of time law enforcement searched for her. He was more concerned with what happened once his wife got onto the base.
“It’s negligence,” he said. “Why do they have a guard there?”