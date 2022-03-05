SEBRING — Thursday morning, members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant for narcotics at Joseph Lloyd Hill’s residence at 1619 Valiant Ave. in Sebring. The Highlands County Property Appraiser’s website confirmed Hill is the homeowner. The search warrant would lead to the arrest of five individuals.
According to HCSO officials, the house and the people arrested were well known to them. They report the neighbors have complained about the house in the past, where it was determined there was drug activity. Some of the people have had prior convictions for violence, including battery on law enforcement, so the SWAT team was brought in for safety.
Hill, 67, was arrested but not put into hand restraints due to a handicap. His arrest report shows he was arrested because he “exited the target house.” He will be charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is listed at $3,000.
Sabrina Lynne Bragg, 40, listed as homeless per the report, is charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She has a bond of $2,000.
Thomas Joseph Lynch, 33, was listed as a resident of the target house. HCSO arrested him after he also exited the home. Drugs were reported to be found in his bedroom. He is facing charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession. He has a $3,000 bond. It was determined Lynch had an active warrant in Texas.
Luther Milton Goff, 39, who also lived at the house, was detained in a common area of the home, where drugs were found. His charges are possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment. His is in the county jail with a bond of $3,000.
Alicia Marie Melvin, 32, of Sebring, was detained after she exited a bedroom in the home, also where drugs were found, according to the report. She is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment.
HCSO officials said the health department and code enforcement condemned the house because of the poor conditions, including raw sewage leaking into the yard.