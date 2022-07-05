Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 92F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.