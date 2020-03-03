I was going to write about the homeless, who they are, why they are homeless, and what we are doing to solve the problem.
This letter is not about the “can-do-feel-good” response to homelessness where we have developed a system of shelters, soup kitchens and clothes closets that address the “deserving poor.”
I’m writing about the real homeless people. Who are they? They are people like you and me from all walks of life who are visible en masse in our cities and towns. Look around — they are always there.
When the homeless rise from their bed, in many cases a cardboard box, they are not thinking of fluffy towels and soap to take a bath. All they want is to survive — not only by day by day, but minute by minute. Come night they might not have their bed again and lay smack flat on the concrete streets of America.
Have you been to our cities and seen the homeless, broken in spirit, shuffling along searching for a crust of bread? They are without adequate food, clothing, shelter, medical care — most of all, without hope.
When you go to church, get down on your knees at the altar, pray for the homeless with all your heart and soul, and thank God you are not the one roaming the streets in search of that crust of bread.
Dorothy Smalls
Spring Lake