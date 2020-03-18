While the IMSA race season is just starting to warm up, it’s a completely different story for the FIA World Endurance Championship. Sebring is stop No. 6 on the eight-race schedule and in an unexpected turn of events, it’s also the second straight WEC race to be held in the United States.
Following the success of the 2018-19 Super Season, WEC decided once again to contest the new season spanning two calendar years, beginning Sept. 1, 2019 at Silverstone Circuit and ending June 14, 2020 with the running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
One of the biggest changes to the World Endurance Championship occurred between last season and this one and that is its new Success Handicap, which simply put, means that the most successful cars in the season standings will be slowed down. This was done to keep Toyota from running away with every race, as the other LMP1 cars simply can’t keep up with the Toyota hybrids.
An Equivalence of Technology was implemented prior to the start of the 2018-19 Super Season, but it’s the Success Handicap that has made its presence felt this season, as Rebellion Racing has won two of the five races, including the most recent at Circuit of the Americas.
4 Hours of Silverstone
The World Endurance Championship season began on Sept. 1, 2019 with the 4 Hours of Silverstone, which was previously the 6 Hours of Silverstone. To the surprise of nobody, it was Toyota running No. 1 and No. 2, with the No. 3 Rebellion Racing entry rounding out the podium. The No. 7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid edged its sister No. 8 entry by 1.901 seconds to take the checkered flag.
The No. 42 Cool Racing Oreca 07 — Gibson captured the LMP2 class title, with the No. 30 Signatech Alpine Elf Alpine A470 — Gibson taking second and the Racing Team Nederland taking the third spot on the podium.
Porsche GT Team ran 1-2 in LM GTE Pro and the No. 83 AF Corse entry captured the victory in LM GTE Am, with Aston Martin Racing finishing second.
6 Hours of Fuji
Once again, it was Toyota running 1-2 at Fuji, although this time it was the No. 8 Toyota that crossed the finish line first, finishing 33.955 seconds in front of the No. 7, with the No. 1 Rebellion finishing third. But with Rebellion recording a quicker fastest lap when compared to the No. 7 Toyota, it was a sign of things to come.
Racing Team Nederland captured the LMP2 class, with the No. 37 Jackie Chan Racing entry placing second and United Autosports placed third.
Aston Martin claimed two of the three podium spots in LM GTE Pro, with the No. 95 car taking the checkered flag, and the No. 92 Porsche GT Team entry was second.
The No. 90 TF Sport Aston Martin captured the LM GTE Am class ahead of the No. 83 AF Corse Ferrari, with Ben Keating and gang in the No. 57 Team Project 1 Porsche placing third.
4 Hours of Shanghai
The Success Handicap finally caught up with Toyota, who failed to win for the first time since Circuit of the Americas in 2017, as Rebellion Racing came home with the victory. Despite have the two slowest cars in the LMP1 field, Toyota managed to finish second and third in the race. The fastest lap in the race was was turned in by the No. 6 Team LNT Ginetta, which finished fifth. The Toyotas were slowed by 2.74 seconds per lap, while Rebellion was slowed by .89 seconds, as the Team LNT Ginettas are the benchmark since they trail in the standings. Rebellion’s margin of victory was more than a minute.
The No. 38 JOTA Oreca 07 — Gibson captured the LMP2 class, with the No. 37 Jackie Chan Racing car was second and United Autosports picked up its second-straight third-place finish.
The No. 51 AF Corse captured the LM GTE Pro class win, followed by the two Porsche GT Team entries.
The No. 90 TF Sport Aston Martin captured the LM GTE Am class, with the No. 57 Team Project 1 Porsche finishing second and the No. 98 Aston Martin Vantage was third.
BAPCO 8 Hours of Bahrain
The No. 7 Toyota ran away from the field, with the No. 8 car taking second. Rebellion placed third, as the two LNT Ginetta cars failed to finish.
United Autosports captured the LMP2 class, with the No. 38 JOTA placing second and Jackie Chan Racing taking the final spot on the podium.
The No. 95 Aston Martin Vantage took the win in the LM GTE class, with the No. 97 Aston Martin placing third. The No. 71 AF Corse Ferrari was second.
Team Project 1 captured the LM GTE Am class, with Aston Martin placing second and the Gulf Racing Porsche placed third.
Lone Star Le Mans
Originally scheduled as the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo, the race was rescheduled for Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, a place the World Endurance Championship has run before.
Rebellion Racing captured the victory, with the Toyotas running second and third, as Team LNT Ginetta also failed to finish.
United Autosports earned the win in LMP2 ahead of the Jackie Chan Racing entry and the No. 38 JOTA was third.
It was the No. 95 Aston Martin Racing Vantage AMR that took the win in LM GTE Pro, with the No. 92 Porsche taking second and the No. 71 AFC Corse entry third.
The No. 90 TF Sport Aston Martin returned to its winning ways in LM GTE Am, followed by the No. 98 Aston Martin entry and the No. 56 Team Project 1 Porsche.
1000 Miles of Sebring
Once again, the race will be 1,000 miles or eight hours, whichever happens first, and the eight hours is likely a better bet, as last year saw 946.23 miles completed before the checkered flag dropped.
The one difference this year is the starting time has been changed to noon, which is four hours earlier than last year, to give more time between the WEC race and the start of the 12 Hours of Sebring the following day.
6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps
The 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps is scheduled for April 23 and has been part of the World Endurance Championship schedule since the beginning.
Last year’s race was a little less than six hours due to the weather, which saw everything from rain and snow, along with some hail. The race was red flagged with a little under 15 minutes remaining.
24 Hours of Le Mans
The season ends with the 88th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the Success Handicap will not be used.
The are 62 entries for the race, with 10 cars on the reserve list. In all, there were 75 applications for the 62 entries.
The start time has been moved to 4 p.m. in France and will begin June 13.