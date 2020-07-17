A guest columnist complains we do not have accurate accounting of deaths from seasonal flu — somehow equating seasonal flu with COVID-19.
If you have ever seen the ravaged lungs of a COVID-19 fatality you would understand this is not apples and oranges.
As much as we all want to get back to what we know this is a new world, with a virus deadlier than we have seen in our lifetimes. There is not a vaccine yet; wearing a mask is about all we have right now. We can't even get our citizenry to do this!
This fall we will incur seasonal flu as well as coronavirus.
Yes, people die from the flu every year, but visit an ER in Arizona, Texas, Florida, and talk to the front-line medical workers ... you might begin to understand the very real and very deadly virus hitting our world.
Pat Myers
Sebring