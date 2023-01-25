SEBRING—Monday morning broke gray and damp from earlier showers, ushering in cool weather. The wind on Lake Jackson whipped white caps on the water visible from Reflection Park. The weather certainly fit the somber mood that marked the anniversary of the mass shooting at the SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019.
Not even the cold, wet morning could keep friends and family from visiting the park where five women lost their lives in a senseless tragedy. Soon the gray would give over and the sun to chase away the shadows. The weather seemed in agreement with an inscription on a plaque in the center of the park. It reads, “The Light shines in the darkness and the darkness can never extinguish it.”
Five women in the SunTrust Midtown Branch at U.S. 27 had their lives cut short on that fateful day. They had no reason to think they wouldn’t return home at the end of the day. Their loved ones were left with a hole in their lives. The women who were killed that day were customer Cynthia Watson who was a newlywed and Marisol Lopez, employee and mother of two; Jessica Montague, bank employee and mother of three and stepmother of seven, Cynthia Cook, a grandmother and employee and Ana Pinon Williams, employee and mother of seven.
Before dawn, SunTrust (now Truist) delivered five wreaths of flowers in honor of the women. Each green wreath had white roses, carnations and other flowers. In addition, the Truist headquarter building in Charlotte, N.C. was illuminated in orange. Companywide, Truist held a moment of silence to remember the victims of the shooting.
Visitors came from before dawn and into the evening with many bringing flowers or other tokens. When the sun set, the fourth annual Local Memorial Cruise for Jessica Montague turned wheels.
Shortly after the shooting, the bank was razed and Reflection Park was built on its footprint. The park was dedicated on Jan. 23, 2020.
The “Sebring 5” as the women have been dubbed, will not be forgotten as long as the community continues to shine its light into the darkness.