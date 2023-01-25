SEBRING—Monday morning broke gray and damp from earlier showers, ushering in cool weather. The wind on Lake Jackson whipped white caps on the water visible from Reflection Park. The weather certainly fit the somber mood that marked the anniversary of the mass shooting at the SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019.

Not even the cold, wet morning could keep friends and family from visiting the park where five women lost their lives in a senseless tragedy. Soon the gray would give over and the sun to chase away the shadows. The weather seemed in agreement with an inscription on a plaque in the center of the park. It reads, “The Light shines in the darkness and the darkness can never extinguish it.”

Recommended for you