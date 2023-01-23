SEBRING — It’s been four years since five women were tragically killed at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2019 as they worked and banked at SunTrust Bank Midtown Branch.
Time may have gone on, but for the families of the five women, it will never be the same. Although no formal memorial has been planned, SunTrust, now Truist, has not forgotten Sebring and vows never to forget the employees and customer who lost their lives that day. Truist will send wreaths, as it has done in previous years, and will place them at Reflection Park, where the former branch office stood.
“On Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, Truist will remember and honor the five victims of the senseless Sebring, Florida, tragedy four years ago by holding a companywide moment of silence to remember the victims of this and other senseless acts of violence,” said Truist Director of Public Affairs Kyle Tarrance. “Our local branches will remain open, and teammates will be given the opportunity to participate in the remembrance. The Truist Foundation has arranged to have five wreaths placed at the community park to honor the victims and the Truist headquarters building in Charlotte (North Carolina) will be illuminated in orange. Together, we will always remain #SebringStrong for our teammates, the families impacted by this senseless tragedy and the Sebring community, and our hearts remain with them forever.”
The bank branch was razed some time after the 2019 shooting. Reflection Park was created in the bank’s footprint at 1901 U.S. 27 S. The park was dedicated on Jan. 23, 2020.
Those killed on Jan. 23, 2019 were Jessica Montague, mother of three and stepmom of seven; newlywed Cynthia Watson; Marisol Lopez, mother of two; grandmother Debra Cook, and mother-of-seven, Ana Piñon-Williams.
Friends and family of the victims will no doubt visit Reflection Park to honor the women, mothers, wives, sisters and daughters who were taken from them. They will also be there to support each other.