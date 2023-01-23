SNS-suntrust012322a.jpg

The Truist headquarters building in Charlotte, North Carolina is illuminated in orange to pay tribute to the five victims of the SunTrust Bank shooting in Sebring on Jan. 23, 2019.

 COURTESY/TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORTATION

SEBRING — It’s been four years since five women were tragically killed at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2019 as they worked and banked at SunTrust Bank Midtown Branch.

Time may have gone on, but for the families of the five women, it will never be the same. Although no formal memorial has been planned, SunTrust, now Truist, has not forgotten Sebring and vows never to forget the employees and customer who lost their lives that day. Truist will send wreaths, as it has done in previous years, and will place them at Reflection Park, where the former branch office stood.

