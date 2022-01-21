SEBRING — It has been three years since five women were tragically killed at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2019 as they worked and banked at SunTrust Bank Midtown Branch.
Time may have gone on, but for the families of the five women it will never be the same. Although no formal memorial has been planned, SunTrust, now Truist, has not forgotten Sebring and vows never to forget the employees and customer who lost their lives that day. They will send wreaths, similar to last year, and will place them at Reflection Park, where the former branch office stood.
Truist will be holding a company-wide moment of silence at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT today, to honor and remember the five victims of the Sebring tragedy as well as victims of senseless acts of violence across the U.S.
“We will cease all business transactions during this time,” said VP Corporate Communications for SunTrust David White. “All Truist branches will remain open during this time and teammates will be given the opportunity to participate in the remembrance. Five wreaths will be placed at the community park by the Truist Foundation to honor the victims. We will never forget our teammates, client, and the families impacted by the tragedy as well as the Sebring community. Together we will remain #SebringStrong as our hearts remain with them forever.”
The bank branch was razed some time after the 2019 shooting. A Reflections Park was created in the bank’s footprint at 1901 U.S. 27 S. The hard-scaped park is rich in symbolism with numbers of 1, 2, 3, and 5. The numbers represent the women (5) and the time and date (about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 23). The park was dedicated on Jan. 23, 2020.
Those killed on Jan. 23, 2019 were Jessica Montague, mother of three and step-mom of seven; newlywed Cynthia Watson; Marisol Lopez, mother of two; grandmother Debra Cook and mother-of-seven Ana Piñon-Williams.
The SunTrust Foundation will eventually create a second phase to the park that will have facilities for mental and behavioral health facilities for youth.
The third annual Local Memorial Cruise for Jessica Montague will be held on Jan. 23. Cars and other vehicles will meet at 10:30 a.m. and the cruise will start at 11 a.m. from Reflections Park. The ride is to honor all the women who lost their lives in the shooting. The caravan of cars will go through downtown Sebring and will eventually end at Sebring Love Bugg’s.