LAUREL, Miss. — Sebring’s quest for a World Series title came to an end Monday.
The Blue Streaks fell 7-5 to Virginia in the team’s second game of the loser’s bracket in the Division I AAA Dixie Youth Baseball World Series. After going undefeated in the state tournament, Sebring went just 1-2 in Mississippi.
“The experience was awesome,” Sebring’s Kenneth Turner said on the team’s time at the World Series. “The facility was awesome. The kids really gelled and they stuck together. They fought really hard. And they really impressed me with their heart.”
Leadoff man Joshua Sutton gave the Streaks a baserunner early with a single in the top of the first. While Waylon Smith and Ryan Mellow struck out, Sutton advanced all the way to third. But Justin Lozano couldn’t score him as he too went down on strikes.
Meanwhile, their opponents from Virginia didn’t have much trouble jumping out in front early. Starter Hagen McCroy allowed back-to-back singles and a passed ball moved them both up. Then another pair of base hits scored both runners for a 2-0 Virginia lead.
McCroy got the first out on a groundout to third but couldn’t quite make the throw to first on a bunt back to him as his error plated two more runs.
And one more RBI single made it 5-0 Virginia through one.
The Blue Streaks couldn’t get anything going in the second either. Carter Gose worked a leadoff walk but was forced out on a fielder’s choice hit by Todd Nelson. Nelson made it to second on a passed ball during Hagen Turner’s at-bat but he flew out while Hayden Bishop popped out, stranding Nelson.
McCroy was replaced in the second inning with Ryan Mellow who proceeded to shut down the Virginia offense. He struck out the side on 17 pitches to hold the score at 5-0. But the Sebring offense went down 1-2-3 after a leadoff single in the top of the third.
Then Mellow ran into some trouble in the bottom. He gave up a leadoff walk but got the next two batters to ground out. With the runner on the third, Mellow got the ground ball he needed but it ended up misplayed and a run scored.
Sebring allowed three of Virginia’s seven runs on just the two errors. But, for Kenneth Turner, that’s just part of the game. The Virginians were just hitting where the defense wasn’t most of the time.
“Errors are not real common,” he said. “But at 10 years old it can happen. They’re a good team and we can field and it just didn’t happen at that time.”
Mellow hit a batter and relinquished an RBI single up the middle for a 7-0 Virginia advantage. Luckily, he kept it from being much worse as he ended the inning on a strikeout with the bases juiced.
Sebring cut the deficit in the top of the fourth. Sutton and Smith got it started with a leadoff walk and a single to right, respectively. Lozano then drew a walk after Mellow went down looking and loaded the bases for Gose.
He shot a 1-1 pitch back up the middle into center field scoring both Sutton and Smith. The Blue Streak catcher moved up on the throw home and a fielder’s choice by Todd Nelson moved him over to third. A passed ball during Hagen’s at-bat scored him.
Sebring went into the bottom of the fourth with the lead narrowed 7-3. Mellow gave the Streaks a much-needed shutdown inning as he forced three groundouts on just three pitches to end the frame.
It all came down to the top of the sixth for Team Florida as the Virginia staff sat the Streaks down in order in the fifth while Sebring kept the Virginians off the board thanks to a double play turned by Mellow, Sutton and Nelson.
Mellow got it started with a one-out single to left. He then moved up to third thanks to an errant throw by the Virginia left fielder. A single up the middle by Lozano brought him Mellow and it was a 7-4 ballgame. Gose reached on an error at second base to give Hagen two runners when he came to the plate.
A Hagen single to left brought Lozano home. Then a passed ball gave Bishop the tying run in scoring position with Gose on third and Hagen on second. However, Bishop grounded out to second base and ended Sebring’s season.
Nobody likes to get eliminated when pursuing a title. There’s usually some sense of disappointment but Sebring’s manager put it in perspective: there can only be one winner and Sebring just wasn’t it in 2021. The team might be disappointed with the result but there’s no disappointment when it comes to his players.
And their game against Virginia was an example of what Kenneth loves about his team: its heart and ability to not give up. The camaraderie was really impressive to him.
“We went behind in a couple games and the kids just refused to go down,” he said. “They just they would not quit. They have the biggest hearts I’ve ever coached with this team here.”