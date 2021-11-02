The Sebring Blue Streaks swim and dive team did well at regionals over the weekend and had three individuals qualify to compete in the 2A State Championship this upcoming weekend.
Emma Rowe and Peyton Spencer advanced to state in diving. Rowe is the sixth seed after finishing fourth in regionals with a score of 376.30. Spencer is the 14th seed after finishing 8th in regionals with a score of 325.15.
Sophia Kogelschatz qualified for two individual events at the state meet; the 200-yard Individual Medley and the 100 backstroke.
Kogelschtaz finished first at regionals and will be seeded 10th in the IM with a seed time of 2:18.77. She also finished fifth at regionals in the backstroke and will be seeded 20th at state with a time of 1:03.83.
Overall team, the Sebring girls finished seventh with 153 points and the boys finished 13th with 38 points.
Results of the Sebring swimmers at regionals are as follows:
200 Medley Relay: Girls 5th place, 2:00.54; Meagan Glisson, Hannah Andrews, Sophia Kogelschatz and Kyara Chambers.
200 Freestyle: Girls 14th place, Madeline Swaine 2:19.30.
200 Individual Medley:
Girls: 1st place, Sophia Kogelschatz 2:18.77; 12th place, Hannah Andrews 2:38.57; 22nd place, Leila Henry 2:48.77.
Boys: 19th place, Spencer Hucke 2:36.24; 20th place, Jordan Shaffer 2:37.04.
50 Freestyle: Girls 14th place, Meagan Glisson 27.40.
100 Butterfly:
Girls: 21st place, Bridgette Harrington 1:14.66.
Boys: 16th place, Wyatt Lundy 1:07.12; 23rd place, Jordan Shaffer 1:09.61.
100 Freestyle:
Girls: 16th place, Madeline Swain 1:01.90.
Boys: 23rd place, Dylan Bond 58.66.
500 Freestyle: Boys 24th place, Tanner Kelly 6:44.27.
200 Freestyle Relay: Girls 10th place, 1:54.27; Kyara Chambers, Hannah Andrews, Bridgette Harrington and Madeline Swain.
100 Backstroke:
Girls: 5th place, Sophia Kogelschatz 1:03.83 and 8th place, Meagan Glisson 1:09.99.
Boys: 13th place, Bertrand Cox 1:09.44.
100 Breaststroke: Girls 8th place, Hannah Andrews 1:17.35. Boys 19th place, Dylan Bond 1:13.23.
400 Freestyle Relay:
Girls: 5th place, 4:03.15; Meagan Glisson, Kyara Chambers, Madeline Swaine and Sophia Kogelschatz.
Boys: 8th place, 4:00.96; Wyatt Lundy, Gavin Palasigue, Jordan Shaffer and Bertrand Cox.
Kogelschatz, Rowe and Spencer will compete in the 2A State Championship at the Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart on Friday according to the selection sheet.