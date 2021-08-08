SEBRING — Joshua Noel is known to pilots, aircraft owners and aviation mechanics throughout the United States.
That’s because his signature is in the assembly and inspection logs of every Italian-made TecNam aircraft built in the last five years. TecNam, which has its headquarters in Capua, Italy, builds a range of sleek aircraft, ranging from $195,000 light sport planes to $2.5 million, twin-engine commuter aircraft.
Noel has an awesome responsibility as the director of maintenance at the Italian plane manufacturer’s assembly hangar at Sebring Regional Airport. It is his job to ensure the planes are safe to fly.
When a buyer in the United States orders a plane (Cape Air airlines recently bought a TecNam P2012 Traveller) the factory in Capua puts the gleaming fuselage in one 40-foot shipping container and the wings, engines and other parts in another 40-foot shipping container.
A truck then drives the containers to Naples, a port on Italy’s east coast, where they are put on a ship for Miami. Once in Miami, the containers are driven to Noel’s hangar at Sebring airport.
Noel, who graduated from Sebring High School in 1998, oversees the assembly of the aircraft, including mounting the engines on the wings, installing the sophisticated avionics wiring inside the fuselage as well as behind the cockpit console displays, and solving any issues to ready the aircraft for presentation to its buyer.
He works with Benjie Coleman, the Sebring chief operating officer, as well as spare parts manager Sean Hamilton and Hayley Davis, the company’s Sebring executive secretary.
On this rainy Wednesday morning, Noel stands just inside the doors of the TecNam hangar at Sebring airport watching the rain and heavy cloud cover that’s preventing the return flight of one of his planes from the annual Oshkosh, Wisc., air show where it had been on display. That means he has time to tell the Highlands News-Sun readers how he got involved in aviation mechanics.
“I enrolled in the Marine Corps right after high school and flew cargo helicopters during two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Noel says. “I was crew chief on a CH-53 Delta and Echo (a Sikorsky CH-53D and CH-53E Super Stallions) and we ran ammunition, mail, supplies, anything to support the troops out in the field.” As crew chief he oversaw maintenance of the helicopters and other safety requirements.
After his tours (“I enjoyed my time in the Marine Corps”) he returned home to his wife Makela and his kids (one is now 22, the younger ones are 6 and 4 years old) and naturally, went to Sebring airport looking for work. He wanted to be part of aviation again, and knew Tampa General Hospital maintained its handful of Aeromed trauma helicopters at the airport.
“I went to HeartlandCareerSource for help polishing my resume and the guy left the office for a minute and came back, Noel said. “He said, ‘I have an interview for you on Tuesday.’ It was TecNam and I got the job.” That was in 2015.
He started out as an airframe and powerplant mechanic, but worked his way up by studying and earning more certifications, and now is an Inspection Authorized mechanic, which gives him the professional chops to inspect repairs and installations and sign off on aircraft to fly.
In 2017, Joshua got a chance to reach even higher, finding a spot with SpaceX, Elon Musk’s civilian spaceflight effort. Musk, who is not a rocket scientist or space engineer, used his money to hire the best in several fields to help him design, test and fly capsules. The goal: To create a private company that charges for satellite deployments, private space research and other endeavors once performed only by NASA.
The key to the dream, of course, is rockets, including the Falcon 9, which Musk deems the first orbital class rocket capable of re-flight and Falcon Heavy, “the world’s most powerful rocket,” Musk says. That’s because Saturn V, the behemoth that sent astronauts to the moon, is now a museum piece, on display at three NASA sites.
Noel was a big part of the success at SpaceX, which used the rockets to launch Dragon, the capsule designed to carry four astronauts into space. It flew successfully and returned to Earth on May 2.
“I was a quality assurance inspector and basically did final inspections on all the Falcon 9 rockets,” Noel says. “That included the Falcon Heavy, as well as the Dragon cargo capsules. I also inspected the payload fairings they used to enclose the satellites.”
TecNam valued Noel’s role in SpaceX’s public effort.
“My experience at SpaceX meant my role got enhanced when I came back here,” he says. “Now, when we sell an aircraft to a customer and it goes out to North America, if they have technical issues or questions about the airframe, I assist them.”
Of course, no one knows everything, so if he can’t answer a technical question, he calls Italy to speak directly to the engineers who design the electronics, or landing gear assembly or other components.
“I’m a direct link to the factory for the customer, and I relay that information back to them,” he said. Not a bad job for a guy who loves aircraft.