SEBRING — The City of Sebring is amending its Code of Ordinances to address non-conforming mobile home parks and to “clean up” inconsistencies in the code pertaining to mobile home parks.
The city is amending the code in response to a number of existing and newly annexed mobile home parks within the city limits that do not comply with the requirements for mobile homes or mobile home parks, according to city staff.
The updating to the code states, “Mobile home parks which are nonconforming by use may not be redesigned, expanded in area or modified to accommodate more mobile homes. Replacement of existing mobile homes in such parks is prohibited.”
The new language also addresses mobile home parks that are nonconforming by design only.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Board held a public hearing on the proposed amendments to the code on March 8 at which time the board passed a motion to forward the amendments to the City Council.
The City Council will have a public hearing on the amendments at its 3 p.m. meeting today. The meeting time was moved to earlier in the day due to the IMSA Twelve Hour Fan Fest event, 5:30-8 p.m. today on the Sebring Circle.
The second and final reading of the ordinance amending the mobile home code is scheduled for April 5.
Also at today’s meeting, the City Council will have a public hearing on an ordinance to add mini warehousing and car care/carwash uses in the city’s Code of Ordinances.
According to city staff, in response to recent development with the city limits of Sebring, the City is proposing to add mini storage and car care/carwash uses to the C-1, Commercial District.
The Planning & Zoning Board passed a motion on March 8 to forward the proposed amendment to the City Council with a recommendation for approval.
The City Council will hold a second pubic hearing on the amendment on April 5.