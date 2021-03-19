SEBRING — Fire crews in neighboring cities each had separate fires to fight Thursday morning between midnight and daybreak.
Residents in both fires got out without apparent injuries and the American Red Cross responded to both scenes to provide immediate emergency assistance.
The fires differed in intensity, however. Avon Park Fire Department had a fire with damage confined to a bedroom, while Sebring Fire Department found a fire that had fully engulfed a bedroom and a kitchen across the hall from the bedroom.
Both fires were electrical, according to officials at both departments.
At 1 a.m. Thursday, Avon Park fire crews got an alert to a fire in an apartment in the 1000 block of Hal McRae Loop in The Palms at Lake Tulane apartments on Hal McRae Boulevard.
Avon Park Fire Chief Andrew Marcy said a mattress caught fire because of a “failure of equipment.” He said overnight fire reports did not specify the type of equipment.
When fire crews arrived, Marcy said, residents of the apartment had already evacuated, and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was evacuating neighboring apartments.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and confined the damage to the bedroom, Marcy said, then ventilated the unit, including the apartment to the right of the fire, as seen from the front, because of some light smoke infiltration.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Sun ‘N Lake Engine 7 and Medic 7 assisted on the scene.
At 4:30 a.m., Sebring Fire Department got an alert on a fire in the 4700 block of Fourth Street in the Highlands Homes area of Sebring.
Sebring Fire Capt. Chad Marley said the fire started from an extension cord, run into a bedroom of the house from a neighbor and hooked up to a power strip feeding multiple devices and appliances.
The power strip overloaded and items melted. The fire crossed the hall from the bedroom into the kitchen, Marley said. Fire crews arrived within seven minutes of the alert to find both rooms engulfed in flames and fire coming out of the left side of the house.
Fire Capt. Austin Maddox said they entered through the front door, but got pushed out by the intense heat and had to attack from the left side door.
After that, it took 10 minutes to get the fire under control, Maddox said, saving three other bedrooms and the living room from no more than smoke damage.
Marley said Highlands Homes consists of homes built as early as the 1940s to house military personnel from Hendricks Field, now Sebring Regional Airport. The homes are wood construction with timbers that are “true cut” hard pine lumber – boards actually 2-inch-by-4-inch – rather than the slightly smaller cuts today. The increased wood fuel and usually old wiring can make older homes more prone to fires, Marley advised.
Given that, he said, it was fortunate that all residents got out safely.