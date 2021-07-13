SEBRING — Local Dixie Youth Baseball AAA teams were out in full-force for the second day of the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament on Sunday.
Sebring defeated Spring Hill’s American Division team 12-3 in the Division I AAA bracket while Avon Park trounced Blountstown 21-1 and Lake Placid couldn’t hold on in a 9-8 loss to San Antonio over in the Division II AAA side.
Avon Park
Avon Park manhandled Blountstown Sunday morning. The team jumped out huge in the first inning as 10 straight batters reached base and scored.
Sergio Duran led it off with a walk followed by six straight Avon Park hits. Kasen Jackson singled and a Krew Cobb double to score both runners. Haizen Cobb, Jace Jackson, Kolton Elder and Jackson Hancock then rattled off four consecutive singles for three runs.
A walk by Ty Parker, a single by Colton Buice and a Mason Bennett double then brought in a few more runs.
The top of the lineup rolled back around as Duran, Kasen Jackson and Krew Cobb each recorded a base hit. A double by Jace Jackson then plated the final runs to cap off a 13-run first for Avon Park.
Avon Park got aggressive on the basepaths to push the lead in the third. After some walks, several runners utilized stolen bases and passed balls to move up. That includes two different steals of home. In total, they posted eight stolen bases in the inning and scored eight runs. Meanwhile, on the mound, Jace Jackson, Kase Jackson and Duran combined for one run and two hits allowed over four innings with eight strikeouts to help secure the 21-1 win.
Lake Placid
Lake Placid suffered its first loss of the tournament Sunday in an absolute thriller in the final two innings.
Both Lake Placid and San Antonio put up runs in the opening frame. Lake Placid starter Keegan Conklin allowed three straight singles at one point for San Antonio’s first two runs of the game.
However, Lake Placid came back in the bottom of the first as a pair of walks and aggressive baserunning scored Owen Mielke, Mikael Wagner and Josh Patterson for a 3-2 lead. Lake Placid extended it to 8-2 after combining for five runs in the third and fourth.
But the wheels came off in the final two frames as San Antonio touched up Lake Placid for several base hits and five runs in the fifth to pull within one.
After a strikeout and a throw out at home by Matwoin Bryant, Lake Placid could taste a 3-0 record in the tournament. Unfortunately, San Antonio had different plans. A clutch extra base hit scored two runners and Lake Placid went down in order in the final inning to drop the contest 9-8.
Sebring
Sebring scored at least two runs in four of its six innings played Sunday against Spring Hill American. Leadoff man Joshua Sutton and three-hole hitter got it rolling by scoring two runs in the first off a single by Ryan Mellow.
Then they really pushed the lead in the third as Sebring plated five runners, with two of them reaching on free passes and multiple scoring on passed balls.
Through four innings, Sebring led Spring Hill American 9-0. Spring Hill did show signs of life trying to close the gap with two runs in the fifth but Sebring came right back with three in the top of the sixth and held Spring Hill to one in the bottom.
Joshua Sutton, Justin Lozano and Rich Cormier combined for three runs allowed with six strikeouts and three walks plus a hit batter. With the 12-3 win, Sebring moved got Monday off and moved into today’s winner’s bracket.