SEBRING — County officials have announced that both the Avon Park and Sebring recycling drop-off locations will open next week.
The county already has a location open in Lake Placid that opened June 1 at the corner of Hickory Avenue and West Royal Palm Street, near the CSX Railroad just south of East Interlake Boulevard. The other two sites will be at South Prospect Avenue and Eddie Cannon Street in downtown Avon Park and at Max Long Field off Westminster Road in the West Sebring/Harder Hall area.
Both the Lake Placid and Avon Park sites will operate from 2-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The Sebring site will have different hours, from 2-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Residents will be able to bring items to the recycling centers only during the posted hours of operation. An attendant at the sites will be able to answer questions, help residents deposit the items that can be recycled, and make sure the items are deposited in the appropriate recycling containers to avoid contamination.
Contamination was one of, if not the main reason that the county discontinued curbside single-stream recycling and returned to having centrally located large roll-off bins.
Contamination was one of the reasons for going with curbside collection, as the previous systems of various roll-off bin locations resulted in people filling up the bins with improper materials or piling materials beside bins with no way to keep them from deteriorating from the weather or being blown around the parking lots.
Therefore, on Aug. 18, 2021, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners amended the residential recycling program to go with just three staffed recycling drop-off centers, fenced to enforce hours and staffed to enforce separation of materials.
Through partnership with town and city officials, the county has an interlocal agreement to find a site that both the county and each municipality find suitable. The chosen sites sit within city limits on property owned by each municipality as their stake in the recycling program. Some sites were ready for fencing and signs while others had to be cleared of trees and/or leveled.
This will allow all residents who live both in and outside the cities to use the recycling centers.
All drop-off centers will collect plastic bottles, jugs, and jars; steel and aluminum cans; and clean, flattened cardboard, newspaper, junk mail, office paper (not shredded) and other non-coated paper. Each site will also have a separate bin for glass.
Plastic, paper, aluminum and cardboard will get combined into one bin. Bags used to transport recyclables to the drop-off center will need to be emptied and disposed of as garbage, unless re-usable. However, people may not put the plastic bags inside the bins. They are not an accepted recyclable item.