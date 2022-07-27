SEBRING — County officials have announced that both the Avon Park and Sebring recycling drop-off locations will open next week.

The county already has a location open in Lake Placid that opened June 1 at the corner of Hickory Avenue and West Royal Palm Street, near the CSX Railroad just south of East Interlake Boulevard. The other two sites will be at South Prospect Avenue and Eddie Cannon Street in downtown Avon Park and at Max Long Field off Westminster Road in the West Sebring/Harder Hall area.

