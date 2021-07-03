The Florida Bar, the state’s guardian for the integrity of the legal profession, announced Thursday that the Florida Supreme Court in recent court orders disciplined 21 attorneys, disbarring two, suspending 10, revoking the licenses of one, and reprimanding six. Five attorneys were placed on probation and one was admonished.
One of the disciplined attorneys is from Sebring.
Todd Patrick Scholl, of Sebring, was reprimanded effective immediately following a June 3 court order. Scholl was admitted to practice in 2019.
According to The Florida Bar, on or about July 15, 2020, Scholl pled no contest to DUI, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to a one-year period of probation with conditions, fines and costs. In 2017, Scholl had a prior arrest for first-time DUI that was resolved with a guilty plea to reckless driving, a misdemeanor. (Case No: SC21-279)
Information provided by The Florida Bar.