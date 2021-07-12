The two local Ozone teams dominated in their opening games of the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone State Tournament. Division I Sebring routed Hardee 15-0 while Division II Avon Park cruised with a 13-1 win over Blountstown.
Sebring had the first game as it took on Hardee at 9 a.m.
It jumped out to a 3-0 lead with three of the top four batters reaching base and scoring. Dawsyn West punctuated the first inning rally with a two-run homer to score both him and catcher Zach Huret.
After a perfect first frame on the mound, Sebring exploded for seven runs in the top of the second with a two-out nightmare. Eight straight batters reached with seven of them scoring. Tanner Simmons started it with a walk and scored on an error in centerfield that came off the bat of Diesel Taylor. But, the highlight of the early-inning rally was a pair of home runs smashed by Mehki Taylor and Huret that pushed Sebring’s lead to 10-0.
Tripp Handley came in the bottom of the second and shut down the Hardee offense as the big lefty struck out the side. Sebring then added two more runs in the third and another three in the fourth to reach the mercy rule threshold.
Diesel Taylor and Simmons combined to keep Hardee scoreless for the final two innings, allowing just one hit as Sebring demolished Hardee 15-0. Most valuable player honors went to Mehki Taylor who registered three hits including a home run and a double along with two runs scored.
Later in the day, Avon Park rolled against Blountstown.
Avon Park took a commanding lead in the first inning as 14 batters came to the plate and 10 scored. The team worked six walks in the inning and recorded nine walks for the whole game.
The play of the day at the plate was a towering triple by Cam Fuse to clear the bases and serve as the last hit of the first inning scoring effort with the last two batters walking before a baserunner was thrown out trying to advance home.
Meanwhile, Avon Park was anchored on the mound by young right-hander Huntley Price. Along with going 2-for-3 at the dish with two runs scored, he also held Blountstown just one run.
His day started off rocky as Price hit the first batter he saw. Then he cruised — striking out the next two batters and forcing a flyout. In fact, he didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning when Blountstown scored its lone run of the contest.
His final stat line for the day read as four innings pitched, two hits and one run allowed while he struck out seven and his lone free pass being a hit batter for his team’s 13-1 win.