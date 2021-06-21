FROSTPROOF — Forty-five total runs, 25 total hits, five hit batters and 36 walks all in 8 innings in the Dixie District 5 Championship game between the Sebring Softball Belles All-Star team and the Okeechobee Softball Belles All-Star team led to a four-hour game, twist and turns and an epic ending.
After taking a double digit lead and nearly ending the game early on the 10-run rule to losing a double-digit lead to tying the game in the last inning and winning in extra innings, Sebring survived a wild one in Frostproof for the 24-21 win for earn the District 5 Championship.
Though Sebring outhit Okeechobee 21-4, Sebring had trouble keeping people off the base as multiple pitchers combined for 23 walks, although Okeechobee left 12 runners stranded on the pads, twice leaving the bases loaded.
Sebring, as the visiting team, took a quick lead in the top of the first as singles by Skylar Hicks, Marianna Salinas and Jazmen Negron resulted in three runs.
Walks reared their head in the bottom of the first as Okeechobee got four free passes and a fielder’s choice that they were able to manufacture a pair of runs to make the score 3-2 after the first inning.
Sebring kept the pressure up in the second inning as they converted five walks, a couple of errors and four hits that were highlighted by a double by Brianna Aubie on a groundball off the third base bag and an inside the park homerun by Morgan Durrance with a shot into right centerfield to plate eight runs and take an 11-2 lead.
Okeechobee answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second as Jade Mendoza and Talena Holata both singled and scored on an error to make the score 11-4 after two innings.
Sebring kept rolling on offense, scoring four runs in the top of the third, capped off on a single by Lauren White to drive in two as Sebring took a 15-4 lead and on the verge of ending the game early.
Okeechobee again took advantage of multiple walks by Sebring, that allowed them to bring home two runs and keep the game alive as the cut Sebring’s lead to nine at 15-6.
Then a period of relatively silence as Sebring was held scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings and Okeechoobee scored twice in the fourth and were blanked in the fifth as Sebring’s lead shrank to seven, 15-8 at the end of five innings.
Sebring woke back up in the sixth inning as singles by White into center and Salinas into right along with Rubee Hernandez’s double into left field resulted in three runs to expand Sebring’s lead back into double digits with the score being 18-8.
Safe lead, two innings left at the most, or the 10-run rule.
For a moment, it looked like the 10-run rule would materialize even though Okeechobee had the bases loaded, but Sebring had two outs. That glass was shattered as a walk brought in one run, 18-9; a single by Bailey Hancock into right field drove in three, 18-12, a hit batter and four walks made the score 18-15; an error, a walk and a two-run single by Jaelyn Lineberry and Okeechobee finished the sixth inning with a 19-18 lead after scoring 11 runs with two outs.
Sebring tied the game in the top of the seventh at 19 on a clutch two-out single by Durrance and held Okeechobee scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Sebring bats came alive in the top of the eighth as a double by Negron, a single by Bailey Pauze, a bunt single by Hernandez, an infield single by Hicks and a bunt single by Durrance each drove in a run as Sebring’s lead went back up to five at 24-19.
Not over yet, as Okeechobee scored twice on an error to cut the lead to three, 24-21 with one out and a runner at third.
There was an unconventional ending as Okeechobee grounded to the Sebring pitcher, who threw to first for the second out, the Okeechobee runner at third broke for home and the throw from first to home was in time for the tag for the third out and preserved the 24-21 win for Sebring.
Sebring will be heading to the State Tournament at the Belleview Girls Softball Complex, 6501 SE 107th St. in Belleview. The tournament starts Friday, July 2 throughout the weekend.