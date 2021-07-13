SEBRING — The Sebring Ozone All-Star team made short work of the North Lakeland All-Star team on Sunday afternoon in the Dixie State Ozone Tournament at Max Long Sports Complex with an 11-0 win that was stopped after four innings.
Sebring utilized four pitchers to hold North Lakeland to just three hits and zero runs while pounding out 10 hits on their way to victory.
“We used a different pitcher each inning to keep them rested and available if needed as we proceed through the tournament” said Sebring Head Coach Brian Simmons. “We hit well today, but we are going to be tested tomorrow, so we have to be ready.”
Zach Huret pitched the first inning for Sebring, sending North Lakeland down in order with two strikeouts to hold North Lakeland scoreless.
Sebring, on the other hand, had a different result with their first at bat. Mekhi Taylor reached on an error and Coby Moesching reached after being hit by a pitch. Huret singled into left field to drive in Taylor as Sebring took the lead 1-0.
Dawsyn West followed with a double into the left centerfield gap that drove in two and Tripp Handley singled into center field that brought Huret home as Sebring finished the first inning with a 4-0 lead.
West pitched the second inning for Sebring, shutting down North Lakeland for no runs, no hits and two strikeouts as Sebring maintained their 4-0 advantage heading into the bottom half of the second.
Diesel Taylor began the inning reaching on an error for Sebring and Gabe Ford singled into right center. Hunter Stone drove both across home plate with a single as Sebring increased their lead to 6-0.
Taylor later scored on a one out single by Moesching and Moesching later scored on a passed ball as Sebring widened their lead to 8-0. Handley capped off the scoring with a monster blast over the centerfield fence that plated two runs as Sebring’s lead swelled to 10-0.
Mekhi Taylor pitched the third inning and North Lakeland threatened with a leadoff walk that was picked off going to second on a passed ball and back-to-back walks. Taylor worked out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts to end the inning and preserve Sebring’s 10-0 lead.
Sebring added a run in the bottom of the third after a walk and singles by Trey Holman and Tanner Simmons loaded the bases. Holman later scored on a fielder’s choice by Diesel Taylor to push Sebring’s lead to 11-0.
Needing at least two runs in the top of the fourth inning to stay alive, North Lakeland again threatened as they got runners on the corners after singles by Najee Jiles and Mason Brolin. Sebring pitcher Jett DeWitt got the last out with a harmless groundball to second base that kept the score 11-0 and ended the game on the 10-run rule with a Sebring victory.
Sebring continued play on Monday in the winner’s bracket with a 2 p.m. game.