The Sebring boys and girls bowling teams weren’t ready to call it quits for the season at the District 12 Bowling Championships held Monday at Port St. Lucie’s Superplay USA. The boys team placed second, while the girls team captured the district title to send both teams to next week’s state tournament, which will be held Tuesday through Thursday at Orlando’s Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center.
Getting to state is no easy feat, as both the boys and girls compete in 12-team districts and you have to place in the top two at the district tournament. But the Blue Streaks were up to the challenge.
On the girls side, Breana Whitt paced Sebring with 466, while Kassidy Ritenour totaled 443. Isis Goggins had a total of 389, while Jasmine Davis scored 222, Brianna Williams had 200 and Jorgiannah Marvin totaled 178. The Blue Streaks totaled 1,898 as a team.
On the boys side, Nick Forthofer led the Blue Streaks with 645, while Tylor Pennell totaled 619 and Connor Laframboise rolled a 574. Rylee Bertka totaled 528, while Isaiah Jackson had 401 and Sam Beaulieu had 138.
Sebring totaled 2,905 pins as a team. Centennial came away with the distrct title.
The Sebring boys will begin state tournament play Tuesday evening, while the girls start bowling on Wednesday morning. The team will leave for Orlando close to noon on Tuesday and return Thursday evening.
The Blue Streaks are coached by Paul Przychocki and Sue Merritt.