SEBRING — Reading is challenging for many children, and some have fallen behind during the recent pandemic challenges. Site Manager of The Boys and Girls Club of Sebring, Mrs. Vernetta Bolton, recently expressed those concerns to Kiwanian Jim Polatty. She shared a need for an updated corner with new books to encourage the children to read, because developing a love for reading is fundamental for child development at all ages.
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring responded to meet that need by donating two newly built bookcases, and one store-bought bookcase, along with new butterfly stool seating to complement the existing beanbag seating. Age-appropriate book donations were collected by club members for this project. The Kiwanis sponsored Key Club of Lake Placid High School also helped collect books to share with the children. Kiwanis Club President Lois Eberly said, “Kiwanis’ mission is to make lasting differences in the lives of children, and part of our vision is to help children have the support they need to thrive. This project certainly does that!”
For information about Kiwanis, and the service they provide to the community, contact Lois Eberly at 317-450-2163, or come to a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. at Dee’s Place on the first and third Wednesdays each month, or a dinner meeting at 6 p.m. at Senor Jalapenos on the second Tuesday each month.
Mrs. Bolton added that The Boys and Girls Club also has need of a teacher’s shelf (with or without doors), a teacher’s bulletin board to showcase student success, a desktop paper towel holder, and kitchen supplies-including a plug in skillet, hot plate, and a small oven to occasionally make after school snacks. Small, medium and large storage containers would be welcomed to help organize supplies. Please contact Mrs. Bolton at 863-451-5757 to donate new or gently used books for grades 1-5, or to volunteer to read!