SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks survived shooting less than 40 percent from the free throw line to beat the visiting Lake Wales Highlanders (6-3) 84-83 in a wild overtime game to extend their winning streak to four and improve to 6-6 on the season.
“Big win,” said Sebring Head Coach Princeton Harris. “I have a lot of concern about our free throw shooting, if we make our free throws, we win by 20. We were horrible, not sure how many we missed yet, but it was too many. We have been working on it and we need to continue to work on it.”
To say this game was a seesaw battle that brought out the full gambit of emotions of the players and the fans, to the point one player tried to quiet his mother while he was on the free throw line, would be an understatement. So, to use a cliché, it was a nail-biter.
Midway through the first quarter, both teams were tied at 8 until two baskets by Will Dessources and another by Jahbari Johnson gave Sebring a 14-8 lead.
Lake Wales quickly answered with a nine-point run to take a 17-14 lead until the Blue Streaks tied the game at 17 on a three pointer by Ryan Brown at the buzzer to end the first quarter.
The second quarter became the Marshall O’hern show as he would score 17 of the Blue Streaks' 21 points in the quarter. O’hern started the second quarter with a 3-pointer before the Highlanders went on their second nine-point run of the game to take a 26-20 lead over Sebring.
O’hern kept Sebring in the game, missed free throws by the Blue Streaks kept the Highlanders in the game. The Blue Streaks retook the lead after a 10-2 run (8 by O’hern) to make the score 30-28 and later 32-30 (another basket by O’hern). During this span, the Blue Streaks missed nine consecutive attempts from the charity line.
Steven Howard finally broke the Blue Streaks dry spell from the line and two more baskets by O’hern gave Sebring a 38-30 halftime lead.
That lead did not last long when the second half resumed at Lake Wales blitzed the Blue Streaks with a 12-2 surge to take a 42-40 lead.
Sebring regrouped and eventually recaptured the lead and held on to a one point 56-55 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
As O’hern became the Blue Streaks' maestro in the second quarter, Brown took offensive control in the fourth, scoring 13 of Sebring’s 18 points.
Brown scored the first six points for Sebring, though halfway through the four quarter (four minutes left in the game), Sebring maintained a one point lead at 62-61. Sebring continued to hold on to a tenuous one- to four-point lead throughout the quarter until Lake Wales' Sevastian Rosado hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in the game to put the Highlanders on top 74-73.
During this time, Sebring continued to struggle as they made only three of nine from the line and lost an attempt for a lane violation.
Yet, it would come down to free throws to decide the game and Brown, who was 4 of 12 at this point, was on the line with 2.8 seconds. Brown made the first one to tie the game at 74, missed the second to send the game in overtime.
Sebring started the overtime well, Brown making a pair from the line and a pair of baskets as the Blue Streaks took an 82-77 lead with a 1:50 left.
The Highlanders had one last run in them, scoring six straight to take an 83-82 lead over the Blue Streaks with 5.8 seconds and the full court to go.
O’hern inbounded with a perfect pass to Emmitt Beck, standing basically alone at midcourt. During this, Brown took off down the right side and posted toward the basket. Beck turned and passed the ball to Brown, who has a step on his defender and drives to the basket to make the layup to give Sebring an 84-83 lead with 1.1 seconds left. O’hern intercepted the Highlanders' inbound pass to secure the win for the Blue Streaks.
Rosado led the Highlanders with a game-high 29 points, Jaden Excell scored 17 and Donald Gatlin posted 13.
Brown led the Blue Streaks with 26 points, O’hern scored 19 and Beck notched 18 points.
The Blue Streaks will host Haines City this Thursday.