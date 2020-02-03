On Friday night, the Sebring boys soccer team beat Fort Pierce Westwood Academy in penalty kicks 6-5 to advance to the 5A district semifinals versus Heritage High School.
Sebring took the lead twice in regulation with goals scored by Henry Juliano and Alan Arceo. Fort Pierce fought back after conceding each goal, holding onto the tie in regulation.
In overtime, Sebring dominated the play out-shooting Fort Pierce 9-2 but couldn’t capitalize to take the lead. A promising opportunity came with a minute left in the second overtime as Kevin Rodriguez hit a free kick off the crossbar.
The game was tied following the second overtime sending the game into penalty kicks. In the first round of penalty kicks, both Sebring and Fort Pierce connected on all five penalty kicks sending the game into sudden death penalty kicks.
Sebring’s Noah Roth connected the first penalty in sudden death and Orion Winchester made the game-winning save to advance Sebring to the semifinals.
Sebring will play next on Tuesday night at host Eau Gallie High School versus Heritage High School at 7 p.m.