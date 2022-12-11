SEBRING — For the second straight game the Sebring basketball boys had to rely on their scoring to pull off a win.
The Blue Streaks’ boys varsity team (4-2) withstood a big third quarter run by Lake Wales (1-2) and distanced itself in the fourth for an 86-75 win Thursday night. It’s Sebring’s third consecutive win since starting the season 1-2 and second straight game with over 80 points scored.
“These kids are capable of getting out and running,” Head Coach Princeton Harris said. “And I’m not going to hold them back. I want them to get out and run. And that’s what they’ve been doing.”
Key contributors to that point total were juniors KJ Turner and Jordan Gregory. They both posted their highest scoring totals of the season with 26 points each. That accounted for more than half of Sebring’s points Thursday.
Sebring sat well through the first half. They were turning Lake Wales over in the half-court and flying down the floor on every opportunity. The Streaks held a 24-17 lead after the first quarter and a 44-32 advantage at the half.
But a breakdown came to start the final 16 minutes.
Lakes Wales started with seven points scored to Sebring’s six through the first 1.5 minutes of the third. A pair of fouls by Sylvester Lewis provided a double whammy: the Highlanders picked up four points and Harris was forced to pull his center off the court with three fouls.
Both teams traded their next baskets. After a second chance make, the Streaks couldn’t convert on three straight chances in the half-court. Lake Wales responded with a 3 on the other end. The Blue Streak lead was down to 56-52. They kept the Highlanders from tying on a fast break lay-up. Then a dish from Bruce Telesky to KJ Turner brought the lead back up.
A 3 ball cut the lead to one and a free throw following a Sebring basket made it 58-56. Sebring would get one more make but Lake Wales drilled another 3 in the waning seconds.
The Highlanders out-scored Sebring 27-16 to reduce what was a 12-point lead to just one heading into the fourth quarter.
It was a horrible third quarter. Harris cited a lack of activity with rebounding along with some struggles defensively as reasons for the poor eight minutes. He emphasized to his team before the fourth quarter to box out, reduce the second-chance opportunities, take care of the ball and get back on defense.
The game remained close to start the fourth. At 65-63 a Gregory lay-up pushed it back to a two-possession game.
Then with 4:23 left on the clock following a Lake Wales free throw, Gregory nailed a stepback 3 from the left side. The lead was 70-64.
A ball later ricocheted to Davonnie Trent on a Highlander miss. He started the break making a pass just inside half-court to a sprinting Gregory. Unable to get the shot up, he dished the ball in midair to a trailing Lewis for an easy lay-up. Hunter hit a transition 3 a few minutes later and pushed it to a double-digit game.
From there the Streaks had enough cushion to hold on for the win. The backbreaker came on an outlet from Turner to a leading Lewis for a slam dunk to break 80.
Harris knew it’d be a high-scoring affair with the Highlanders coming to town. Lake Wales will only get better too when their players on the football team get introduced. But, for the most part, the Streaks will need to figure out their defensive issues.
For Harris, they’ve had too many points scored on them lately between Thursday and the 86 points allowed to Discovery on Tuesday. The Sebring head man said their goal every night – whether actually attainable – is 45 points against. That’s when every player is really locked in and doing well. It’s about setting a high bar.
But he can’t be too angry with 175 points scored over the last eight quarters of basketball. His Streaks just need to make sure it isn’t something they have to rely on night in and night out.
Sebring’s got a rematch with George Jenkins on Saturday in the Lakeland Shootout Tournament. The Eagles dealt Sebring a 67-61 loss earlier in the year.
Harris said he looks forward to the rematch. Results were not available at press time.