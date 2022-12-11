SEBRING — For the second straight game the Sebring basketball boys had to rely on their scoring to pull off a win.

The Blue Streaks’ boys varsity team (4-2) withstood a big third quarter run by Lake Wales (1-2) and distanced itself in the fourth for an 86-75 win Thursday night. It’s Sebring’s third consecutive win since starting the season 1-2 and second straight game with over 80 points scored.

