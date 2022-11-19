SEBRING — In the dark, hours before anyone even considers coming to school, the Sebring High School competitive cheer team is stunting, flipping, tumbling and sweating from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. as it gets ready for its upcoming season.

According to head coach Stefanie Dolak, the Streaks will possess a smaller roster compared to last year due to Sebring graduating 15 seniors. Thus, they’ll be competing in a different category this season. The Blue Streaks placed fifth at the Class 1A Florida High School Competitive Cheerleading State Championships Finals last season as a medium co-ed team.

Recommended for you