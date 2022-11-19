SEBRING — In the dark, hours before anyone even considers coming to school, the Sebring High School competitive cheer team is stunting, flipping, tumbling and sweating from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. as it gets ready for its upcoming season.
According to head coach Stefanie Dolak, the Streaks will possess a smaller roster compared to last year due to Sebring graduating 15 seniors. Thus, they’ll be competing in a different category this season. The Blue Streaks placed fifth at the Class 1A Florida High School Competitive Cheerleading State Championships Finals last season as a medium co-ed team.
Dolak said her team has athletes with experience ranging from All-Star Cheer to this being their first time with competitive cheer. The Sebring head coach said there’s been difficulty in that respect because some came in with little to no stunting or tumbling experience.
She mentioned how tumbling is something athletes have to learn at a young age in order to do it comfortably by the time they reach high school. Without that, cheerleaders are left putting all of their effort into being really good stunters.
Sebring had several athletes join their ranks for sideline season. But that comes with some restrictions in terms of what can be practiced seeing as how it is technically the offseason.
“If they’re on our sideline team, we can teach them throughout the summer and in the fall how to do stunting and things like that,” Dolak said. “And then in October, we get to where it’s very rigorous that we’re putting together a 2.5-minute routine.”
The Blue Streaks try to make their routines high difficulty but that’s all based on the group’s skill level.
“A few years ago, we had a large number of students that could do the highest level difficulty tumbling and very high difficulty stunting,” Dolak said. “Whereas this year, we have a small number that can do that. And we probably have almost half of our team that does not tumble. So we’re building difficult stunts, but not elite level stunts because we just don’t have that level in the girls this year.”
Even with that problem, the Streaks head coach had nothing but good things to say about her team.
“They all want to do their best and they put in their all every day,” Dolak said. “So, they’re willing to try and do new things…nobody complains and says ‘I can’t do it. I don’t want to do it.’ Which is awesome. They definitely have that drive to do their very best.”
And part of that energy to get better comes from the returning competition cheerleaders. According to Dolak, those student-athletes are stepping up with the less experienced ones. They’re providing encouragement and telling others they can accomplish something even if the team is learning the ropes at the moment.
Be sure to take time to see the Blue Streaks cheerleaders take the floor on their journey back to Gainesville this winter.