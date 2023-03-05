SEBRING — Election Day is Tuesday, March 14 for Sebring registered voters who will cast their ballots with five candidates vying for three seats on the Sebring City Council.

The candidates are Tom Dettman, incumbent and council president; Lenard B. Carlisle Jr., incumbent; Josh Stewart, a lifelong Sebring resident and local business owner; Harrison Havery, a third generation downtown resident, and Bobbie Smith-Powell, community advocate.

