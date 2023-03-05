SEBRING — Election Day is Tuesday, March 14 for Sebring registered voters who will cast their ballots with five candidates vying for three seats on the Sebring City Council.
The candidates are Tom Dettman, incumbent and council president; Lenard B. Carlisle Jr., incumbent; Josh Stewart, a lifelong Sebring resident and local business owner; Harrison Havery, a third generation downtown resident, and Bobbie Smith-Powell, community advocate.
Profiles and bios have been provided in today’s edition of the Highlands News-Sun.
The precincts that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day are as follows:
• Precinct 7 & 11S – Sebring Elks Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring.
• Precinct 8 & 15S – Sebring Recreation Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave., Sebring.
• Precinct 9 – Boys & Girls Club, 111 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sebring.
• Precinct 10 – Sebring Masonic Lodge, 1809 Home Avenue, Sebring.
Sebring has 6,545 active eligible voters who could vote in the election.
Early voting starts Monday and is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 10 at the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Office, 580 S. Commerce, Ave., Sebring.
Mail-in ballots must be at the elections office before 7 p.m. on March 14. They can be dropped off in person or mailed.
The City Council terms of office are three years.