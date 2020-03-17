SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will meet at 3 p.m. today as originally planned and advertised. The meeting was scheduled earlier than usual due to the race-related transporter parade/fan fest event that was scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., but was canceled due to the coronavirus precautions.
The downtown event would have closed some streets and many city workers would have been involved with it, hence the council meeting was scheduled earlier.
On the agenda, council will consider a consultant services agreement with Civilserv Design Group, Inc. for the study of a West Lake Jackson Infrastructure Upgrade. The study is to make recommendations for storm water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades along a 2.7-mile corridor as well as recommendations for the restoration of the roadway (Lakeview Drive).