SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks girls soccer team showed that they plan on being a team not to be taken lightly as the Clewiston Tigers found out last Friday as the Blue Streaks battled the Tigers to a 1-1 draw to extended their unbeaten streak to four games and a season record of 9-8-5.
Clewiston has beaten up on the Blue Streaks the past three years, winning all four games by a combined score of 32-3.
“We had a lot of chances, their goalkeeper played pretty good,” said Sebring Head Coach Thomas Lackey “she made some good saves, especially in the first half when we had some opportunities.”
“Last year they beat us by eight, so it is a big step up for us this year and going into districts in about a week.”
The first 25 minutes of the first half were relatively quiet until the 28-minute mark when Clewiston was awarded a penalty kick that was deflected over the goal by the Sebring goal keeper Angie Oliveros to keep the score at zero.
With nine minutes left in the first half, Sebring just missed an opportunity to take the lead as a free kick from 20 yards by Jacqueline Lackey got past the Clewiston wall, bending left away from the Tiger goalkeeper, it bent too far to the left as it hit the left goal post with a resounding thud a bounced back out into the field of play.
Sebring had two more opportunities in the last few minutes, the first with four minutes left on a Sebring corner kick to the center of the goal that was block by the Clewiston goalkeeper and the second with a minute left in which the Clewiston goalkeeper was able to reach and punch out a high shot attempt by the Blue Streaks as the two teams went into the half in a scoreless tie.
Sebring for the most part controlled the second half, 10 minutes in taking their first shot at goal as Leilani McMillan pushed the ball down the right side only to have her shot go just wide left.
Lackey missed a shot a little to the right four minutes later, on a cross pass to the center and four minutes after that, McMillan had her shot blocked as she attacked the right side.
With 10 minutes left in the game, McMillan gave the Blue Streaks the lead when she collected the ball near midfield, pushed it up the right side and scored on a goal to the left side of the net to put Sebring up 1-0.
Clewiston tied the game a minute later to make the final score 1-1.
“I thought we had a shot at winning this,” said Lackey, “but we did well and gives us a lot of confidence as we head into districts.”
The Blue Streaks are seeded second in the districts and face the Heritage Panthers (7-8) on Feb. 3 in Melbourne.