FROSTPROOF — The Sebring Dixie Baseball Coach Pitch All-Stars fought off elimination from the Dixie Baseball Coach Pitch Division I State Tournament in Frostproof on Sunday with an afternoon win over San Antonio after losing the morning game to Spring Hill.
Sebring, who has been searching for their offense after a 3-2 over Okeechobee on Saturday and a 2-1 loss to Spring Hill in the morning game on Sunday in round 2 found what they have been searching for with a 13-3 win over San Antonio early Sunday afternoon.
Sebring scored as many runs in the first inning against San Antonio as they did their first two games combined as Jaxon Morgan, Cameron Pack, Nuk Peart and Brian VanBoven each scored to give Sebring a 4-0 lead.
By the top of the fourth, San Antonio had cut Sebring’s lead to two, at 5-3, before Sebring came up to bat in the bottom of the fourth, when Sebring added four more runs to pull away.
Miles Wohl led off the inning with a double and scored on throwing errors to make the score 6-3. Singles by Jayden Paniagua and Landon Bishop were followed by a pair of fielder’s choices before Hunter Owens drove in a pair with a triple into left field to make the score 8-3. Owens later scored on a single by Prince Arjona as Sebring built a lead of six, 9-3, after four innings.
After holding San Antonio scoreless in the top of the fifth, Sebring came up to bat in the bottom of the fifth with the intention of trying to end the game early. Aided by three San Antonio errors and singles by Brian VanBoven, Jayden Paniagua and Landon Bishop. Each one drove in a run and one came in on an error with Bishop’s single bringing home Paniagua to end the game on the 10-run rule at 13-3.