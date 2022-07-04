FROSTPROOF — The Sebring Dixie Coach Pitch All-Star team squeezed past Okeechobee for a 3-2 round one win in the Dixie Baseball Coach Pitch Division I State tournament against Okeechobee on Saturday to advance in the winner’s bracket.
Both teams started off the game with a pair of runs in the first inning, then it was a defensive battle afterward.
Okeechobee’s Talan Flores and Christian Montoya scored in the top of the first to give Okeechobee a 2-0 lead.
Sebring matched Okeechobee in the bottom of the first as Hunter Owens and Jaxson Morgan singled and were replaced on the base pads by Prince Arjona and Cameron Park before Nuk Peart doubled in both Arjona and Park to tie the game at two after one inning.
Both teams became offensively silent as neither team scored over the next three innings with the game still tied at two after four innings.
Jayden Paniagua reached on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fifth and later scored on the same thing to put Sebring in the lead, 3-2, heading into the top of the sixth inning.
Okeechobee threatened to tie the game in the top of the sixth, getting a runner to third base before the Sebring defense shut down Okeechobee to hold on to a 3-2 victory.
Okeechobee drops to the loser’s bracket on Sunday and Sebring advances in the winner’s bracket.