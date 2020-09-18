SEBRING — The Sebring City Council voted Wednesday, at a public hearing, to keep the property tax rate unchanged from last year at 5.3184 mills. Council had previously approved a tentative millage rate of 5.8184 on July 22.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said that at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council decided to keep the tax rate it at 5.3184 mills, which is the current millage.
Council had requested the finance director to provide the increase amount in ad valorem revenue that would be generated from .25 mill and .50 mill increases.
Increasing the millage rate to 5.5684 would provide the city with an increase in revenue of $150,076 while an increase to 5.8184 would boost the revenue by $300,151.
At any of those millage rates the city would have to dip into its reserves to balance the tentative 2020-21 budget.
With the millage remaining at 5.3184, the amount of fund balance required to balance the budget would be $1,277,020, which would leave the city with an estimated fund balance of $3,094,979 on Sept. 30, 2021, according to information from the city’s Finance Department.
City of Sebring accountant Ginny Cox said Thursday that, for all funds, the total tentative budget for 2020-21 is $27,298,810.
Last year’s budget (2019-20) was $27,690,165 so it has gone down, she said.
The extent of the impact of the economic slowdown due to COVID-19 is not known at this time.
The city had received estimates on revenue and contacted other municipalities to see what they were doing, Cox said. Then the City received revised numbers from the state and some numbers were high while others were low depending on the type of tax.
“We have done our best based on the state’s estimate,” she said. “We did try to trim a lot of the various expenses as best we could to brace for that,” effect of the COVID-19 economic slowdown.
Council will approve the final millage rate at a Sept. 23 public hearing at 5:15 p.m.