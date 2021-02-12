SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency has released three Request for Proposals on three prominent locations in Downtown Sebring for redevelopment.
One location is at 301 Circle Park Drive, a one-story building totaling more than 3,300 square feet. The building was constructed in 1950 and is cement block with metal trusses. The previous owner replaced the roof over the back storage area in December 2019, and the main building’s roof was replaced in June 2020.
Right across the street is the second property at 209 Circle Park Drive, a two-story building totaling more than 11,000 square feet. This building is original to the creation of the Downtown. The property was home to the Roanoke Hotel, and has encompassed a mix of office uses in the upstairs spaces, and restaurants on the bottom floor.
The Sebring Development Company built the Roanoke Hotel in 1917. The hotel was on the second floor and the first floor had six storefronts used for businesses.
The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The third property is at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, the now vacant parcel that was home to the Nan-Cess-O-Wee Hotel, a 60-room historic hotel built in 1923 by Sebring’s founder, George E. Sebring. The hotel was one of the original buildings in the historical downtown area, but had been closed since 2004.
The mission of the CRA is to carry out redevelopment activities in the redevelopment area to include reducing or eliminating blight, improving the tax base, and encouraging public and private investments in an effort to revitalize the physical environment and the economy of the district. The CRA is committed to the redevelopment of the downtown district and undertaking initiatives that augment the permanent and visiting populace in order to compete with surrounding markets. The CRA has taken a progressive approach to redevelopment in the area by focusing efforts on the acquisition and redevelopment of prime properties within the district in an effort to create a vibrant city center, and increase property values.
Any interested party may obtain the RFPs at VendorRegistry.com through the following link: vrapp.vendorregistry.com/Bids/View/BidsList?BuyerId= 5eaf1991-2f54-44c6-bf94-352cb201ceb3 Proposal envelopes must be sealed and marked with the RFP number and name as to identify the enclosed documents. Packets must be delivered to the City of Sebring Purchasing Office Attn: Lisa Osha, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, FL 33870 by 3 p.m. Friday, March 12. Any questions regarding the bid document and/or the bidding process should be submitted to purchasing@mysebring.com.