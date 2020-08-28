SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency is in the process of selecting a firm to design its Waterfront Redevelopment Plan.
The Sebring CRA evaluation committee met Tuesday to interview the top three candidates that have been selected out of the six who responded to the CRA’s waterfront design RFQ (request for quote), CRA Executive Director Kristie Vasquez said.
One firm was not able to attend the committee meeting so another meeting was scheduled next Tuesday to interview that firm, she said.
“Then we will be able to make a recommendation as to who we think the top firm is,” Vasquez said.
That recommendation will go to the CRA Board at its Sept. 14 meeting for approval so negotiations can start with the top firm and then working their way down if necessary.
The Waterfront Redevelopment Plan is in response to the CRA’s overall master plan, which identified the waterfront area, (library, City Pier, Highlands Art League area, etc.) as an area that needed additional revitalization, she said. That was in 1995 and nothing really happened at that point.
The CRA Board has made that a top priority, which is one of the reasons they took on the recent West Center Avenue streetscape project because West Center was seen as the connection between downtown and the waterfront, Vasquez said.
So now they want to take on the waterfront project, she said.
“It is an objective we are tying to get accomplished,” Vasquez said. “We did the master plan, design is the next step that will help us envision and then we will get the community involved to envision what we would like the waterfront to look like.
and what is the best use of the space.”
Then the CRA Board can look at the construction and the costs and determine how the CRA will pay for it, she said.