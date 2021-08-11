LAUREL, Miss. — The kids from Sebring keep battling it out in the loser’s bracket.
Sebring Ozone All-Stars defeated Louisiana 9-2 in the Division I Ozone Dixie Youth Baseball World Series on Monday. Pitching and some timely hitting led the way in the team’s second win in the loser’s bracket as its chase for a World Series title continues on.
Team Florida got it cooking early. Coby Moesching reached on a bloop single with one out. He promptly got caught in a rundown trying to swipe second and ended up safe at the base.
Zach Huret doubled down the left field line to score Moesching. Huret moved up to third on a passed ball and a chopper/seeing-eye single for Dawsyn West brought him home.
After a balk and a steal during Tripp Handley’s at-bat, West stood on third with DeWitt coming to the plate. An error on the hop from DeWitt’s ground ball plated West for a 3-0 Sebring lead through the first half inning.
Gabe Ford started on the mound for the Streaks. And he made quick work of the Louisiana offense in the bottom of the first. He struck out the first two on 10 pitches then forced a lineout to Jett DeWitt to strand a two-out baserunner.
Sebring was held in check on offense in the second. Diesel Taylor hit into a 4-6-3 double play and erased a leadoff walk by Tanner Simmons. Brody Danzey got a single through the 5-6 hole but the Louisiana pitcher caught him leaning and picked him off at first to end the half inning.
An error by Mekhi Taylor left Ford dealing with a runner on second and nobody out to start the bottom of the second. He came back to strike the next two batters out looking and forced a first-pitch flyout to right to strand the runner.
The Blue Streaks extended their lead in the third as Mekhi poked a pitch the other way into right field and brought home Hunter Stone who reached on a hit then advanced on a balk and steal.
However, it was their only run of the inning as Mekhi ended up caught stealing at second, Moesching grounded out and West struck out.
Louisiana broke through in the bottom of the third. Ford retired the leadoff man on a groundout and then got the next batter looking. After a two-out walk and an advance on a passed ball, Ford forced a chopper to a charging DeWitt at second base. He needed to make a great play to get the runner.
Unfortunately, he didn’t do so. The ball went by first baseman Trey Holman and allowed the runner on second to score. However, Ford came back to put the next batter away on strikes to limit the damage and preserve the 4-1 lead.
The man who helped keep the lead in the third also helped stretch it in the fourth. Ford worked a two-out walk. His pinch runner, Danzey, stole second and advanced to third on a botched pickoff.
Holman brought him home on a single to left off a 2-0 pitch. He then stole second and third while Simmons followed it with a walk. Mekhi came to the plate and hit a high chopper to the Louisiana third baseman who threw it wide. The Sebring shortstop reached third while Holman and Simmons scored off the miscue.
Mekhi then scored on a passed ball. Sebring threatened for more after Moesching and Huret walked but a flyout to third by West ended the scoring threat.
Ford continued to keep the Louisiana lineup off-balance as he worked yet another scoreless inning sitting his opponents from The Boot down in order.
A bases loaded balk in the fifth scored Handley to make it 9-1 and Holman replaced Ford on the mound in the bottom of the inning.
The right-handed starter finished with one unearned run allowed and seven strikeouts to just one walk in four innings of work on 55 pitches.
Holman held Louisiana scoreless in the fifth as he tossed a perfect inning on just seven pitches striking out one batter and getting the other two on groundouts. He gave way to DeWitt in the sixth.
DeWitt gave up a one-out base hit to deep left with a runner on that made it a 9-2 ballgame. But he refocused and nailed the door shut for Sebring with two strikeouts to end the game.