AVON PARK — Buy a ticket to celebrate the greatest two minutes in sports. Ridge Area Arc and Johnson Stivender Wealth Advisors will once again host its audience participation fundraiser, The Sebring Derby. The Derby brings the excitement of thoroughbred racing to Highlands County. The 2021 Sebring Derby will be held Nov. 12, from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Island View Restaurant in Sun ‘N Lake. The traditional Derby-style event allows attendees to bet on 10 professional videoed horse races with funny money. Hors d’oeuvres and beer, graciously donated by J.J. Taylor Distributing, will be served with a cash bar available.
Tickets for the event are $50 and will benefit individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities served by the non-profit. Attendees are encouraged to be creative by wearing their most dapper Derby attire; seersucker suits, bow ties and over-the-top Derby hats for a chance to win prizes. High rollers can own a horse for $10 for a chance to win $100. This year’s dynamic emcee will be Don Elwell.
To sponsor or donate a silent auction item to this unbridled fundraising event, please call Donna Scherlacher at Arc at 863-452-1295 ext.106.
To purchase tickets online, visit www.ridgeareaarc.org.