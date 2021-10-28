Sebring Police Detective Stephen Williams allowed a reporter to follow him on the job to learn how he detective unit solves crimes. This is the first in a series of three articles. Today: How detectives rely on the public's security videos.
SEBRING — Sebring Police Detective Stephen Williams is one of five detectives investigating fraud, theft, and other serious crimes in this city of a little more than 10,000 souls. As the quiet-spoken detective answers questions in the interview room at the Sebring Police Department, it's hard to imagine this thoughtful man pounding the table and yelling into the face of an uncooperative murder suspect.
But when the situation merits, he will turn on the heat.
Like other Sebring detectives, Williams watches suspects across the table as they answer his questions, noting the subject's body language, listening for changes in voice, and noting other indicators of evasion and avoidance.
“You have to read how the situation is going,” Williams said. “Each person is different; there may be a time where you get loud, a time when you’re a little dramatic. The whole point of the interview is to get to the truth, that’s it.”
When it comes to getting perpetrators into the interrogation room, fingerprints and bullet casings are certainly valuable, but images from security cameras and other sources can be even more so, says Williams, who started his law enforcement career with the Lake Placid Police Department in 1993.
A camera in the ceiling of the Sebring Police interview room records suspect interrogations, but security cameras in gas stations, convenience stores and on the exteriors of buildings throughout the city often record actual crimes.
“We covet any video we can get that can show us anything about a case,” Williams said during a recent interview with a reporter. When he first enters a crime scene with a body, he says, “I’m looking for video cameras, anything to help me determine what happened.”
Like the detective on TV who looks up at a security camera and mutters, “Please be working,” those words are often on Williams’ lips. When he asks store owners for access to a camera, “They’ll either say it is not working; it’s live only, or the DVR was full. Sometimes they’ll say, ‘Yeah, we have video footage.’”
Another great source of videos for detectives: private homes with video doorbell cameras or security camera systems hanging under the eaves.
“If you write this it will be very helpful,” Williams tells a reporter. “A lot of people think if they don’t capture the actual incident on their video, that their video is no good. That’s not true. They might have caught someone on the video walking down the road before a burglary or after the burglary occurs, or catch a vehicle going by on the way to a shooting.”
Cameras helped solve the shooting death of 14-year-old Rickie Harris III in mid-September.
Highlands County central communications dispatchers received a report of a shooting near 1512 Colmar Ave. in Sebring shortly after 1 a.m. on that Sunday. The caller told dispatchers they heard someone fire 12 gunshots in the neighborhood near Rainbow Avenue. Detective supervisor Sgt. Jeff Reinhart wrote in his report that one young witness told detectives the shooter exited an orange Dodge Challenger and fired at them.
Detectives obtained security camera footage that tracked the Challenger all the way from Sebring Parkway to the crime scene.
In the minutes before the shooting, a camera at the Chevron Gas Station at 3303 Kenilworth Blvd. filmed Salvador Francisco Cruz parking his Challenger, walking into the store and as he buys something at the counter, captures his face.
After getting back in his Challenger, Cruz sat for 13 minutes before driving east on Kenilworth. Detectives watched the Challenger turning south on Roseland Avenue from Kenilworth, then followed Cruz’s Challenger as he drove to the crime scene and entered the alleyway behind First Assembly Church.
The video from the church shows Lorenza Stevenson, a passenger in Cruz’s car, exit the vehicle and run into the dark after the youngsters.
When Cruz wrecked his car, spilling gun casings on the side of U.S. 27, he was arrested and taken to the interview room in the bottom floor of the Sebring police station. He told detectives Stevenson was the shooter. Stevenson is also charged with second-degree murder in Harris’ death.
Some businesses along Sebring Parkway and Kenilworth Boulevard are used to detectives asking to see their store security videos, Williams said.
Williams wants the public to call the Sebring Police Department if they think they’ve caught even a shadow of a suspect on a home security camera or other device.
“They might not think the video is of any worth, but we work with videos where you’re just seeing shadows sometimes,” he says. By linking those images with footage from other nearby cameras, detectives can put together a fuller picture of events.
“When we get the timing right, there can be a clear image of the person in the next video and establish they are a shadow on this one, and the timing is perfect,” he said. “If homeowners think they have something, they can call us and let us know and we’ll request a download of it. But we are proactive and ask the homeowners for their permission to access their videos.”
Sebring Police detectives Cpl. Michael Hirsch, Detectives Odalys Del Rio, Williams and supervising detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart are credited with the work on the Cruz case.
“On a day-to-day basis, we have our own cases assigned to us, but when it comes to major cases and violent crimes, that’s when we stop what we’re doing and join in to get a resolution to those cases as soon as possible,” Reinhart said.